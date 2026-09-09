Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Toronto author and professional golfer Stacey Soans announces the expanded U.S. availability of her book, Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf, through multiple online retail channels, making the book more accessible to readers across the United States.





Stacey Soans Announces Expanded Availability of Fairways & Femininity in the U.S. Market



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Fairways & Femininity explores the world of women's golf through the perspective of Stacey Soans, a Toronto-based professional golfer and author. The book looks beyond the mechanics of the game to examine golf's traditions, strategy, competition and evolving culture, offering a contemporary perspective on the sport and those who play it.

Written from the perspective of a woman with experience in professional golf, Fairways & Femininity explores the evolving role of women in golf and the ways the sport intersects with modern women's lives.

The book's expanded U.S. availability gives American readers more opportunities to discover and purchase Stacey Soans' work while supporting the growing conversation around women's golf, networking on the course, attire for the sport, and the game's changing culture.

"I am excited to see Fairways & Femininity becoming more accessible to readers across the United States," said Stacey Soans. "The book was created to examine women's place within the sport while exploring the skill, strategy, competition, mechanics, and traditions that make golf such a distinctive game."

About Fairways & Femininity

Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf is authored by Stacey Soans, a Toronto, Canada-based professional golfer and published author.

The book explores women in golf, the history of golf, the various golf courses around the world, connection, networking and the broader experience of women participating in the sport. It offers a perspective on golf that extends beyond competition and examines the social, lifestyle and professional dimensions of the game.

Fairways & Femininity was published on May 1, 2025, and is available through multiple online retail channels in the United States and Canada.

About Stacey Soans

Stacey Soans is a Toronto, Canada-based professional golfer, author, model and Human Resources leader. She is the author of Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf, an exploration of women's evolving relationship with golf and the culture, traditions, style and lifestyle that have come to define the modern game. Stacey Soans has a professional background spanning professional golf, being an author, professional model, media and human resources. She has an honours graduate degree from the University of Toronto and has been featured in media and editorial publications discussing her work, career and book.

Through Fairways & Femininity, Stacey Soans contributes to conversations surrounding the evolving role of women in the sport, performance in the game, history of the sport and the modern experience of being a woman networking on the course.

Book Availability

Fairways & Femininity: The Modern Woman's Guide to Golf by Stacey Soans is available through multiple online U.S. and Canadian retail channels, with hardcover and paperback editions available.

Barnes & Noble:

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/fairways-femininity-stacey-soans/1148074869?ean=9781069602428

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/fairways-femininity-stacey-soans/1148074869?ean=9781069602435

Amazon.com:

https://www.amazon.com/Fairways-Femininity-Modern-Womans-Guide-ebook/dp/B0F7GBTQ58

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