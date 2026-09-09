McCormick Systems Releases New Construction Estimating Checklist Article for MEP Contractors

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / McCormick Systems, developer of leading MEP takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has published a new checklist to assist electrical, plumbing and mechanical contractors catch costly gaps before a bid gets out the door.
Whether it's a missed hanger allowance, an unpriced permit fee or three hours of supervision per floor that never made it into the bid, small gaps like these can quietly erode a project's margin before the job even gets going. The solution is to build a solid estimating checklist, so nothing falls through the cracks.
The new article, "Am I Missing Anything? An Estimating Checklist for Electrical, Plumbing & Mechanical Contractors," outlines what a complete estimating checklist should include - from first review to final submission - covering:
How reviewing the full plan set before takeoff helps catch scope gaps
The materials and quantities most often left off a bid
Why standard labor unit guides assume ideal conditions
The project costs that don't appear on a drawing but always show up on the invoice
How a final pre-submission checklist ensure contractors are protected
After reading, MEP contractors will see how a consistent process, backed by the right bidding software - can help catch discrepancies while there's still time to fix them.
To read the full article on building a complete estimating checklist, click here.
About McCormick Systems
McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.
Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933
Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823
SOURCE: McCormick Systems
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-releases-new-construction-estimating-checklist-1218069