Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Tevard Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, today highlighted the publication of research conducted by scientists at Tevard Biosciences, Johns Hopkins University, MIT, and the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research in Science Advances. The paper, entitled "Engineering suppressor tRNAs for effective treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy," describes the development of an engineered suppressor tRNA gene therapy to treat patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) caused by nonsense mutations in the dystrophin gene. The paper is available https://doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aeg3466.

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Key Takeaways:

In a preclinical DMD model, engineered suppressor tRNA therapy restored physiological levels of full-length dystrophin, improved muscle strength and motor coordination, and was well tolerated.

Engineered suppressor tRNAs targeted disease-causing nonsense mutations while leaving normal stop codons intact, demonstrating exquisite selectivity.

By targeting nonsense mutations as a class, the platform has potential beyond DMD and other muscular dystrophies.

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About Tevard Biosciences

Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The company's proprietary suppressor tRNA platform is designed to restore endogenous, full-length protein expression for diseases caused by premature termination codons. Tevard is advancing a pipeline of programs spanning Duchenne muscular dystrophy, genetic cardiomyopathies and neurological disorders, including epilepsies. For more information, visit Tevard.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Source: Tevard

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