Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Adamas Intelligence, the leading global provider of rare earth market intelligence and strategic advice, is pleased to announce that Rare Earth Mines, Magnets & Motors 2026, the industry's premier executive summit, will take place at the Westin Harbour Castle Toronto from September 28-30, 2026.

This three-day congress will bring together business and technical leaders from across the global mine-to-application supply chain - including miners, processors, metal makers, NdFeB magnet manufacturers, recyclers, and end-users - for high-caliber discussions, exclusive insights, and unparalleled networking.

In the spirit of the mine-to-magnet moonshot currently underway outside China, the conference will kick off with an inspirational keynote presentation by Reid Wiseman, NASA astronaut and commander of the historic Artemis II mission - the first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years.

Key themes will include trade wars and price floors, future-proofing supply chains, and the outlook for electrification, robotics, advanced air mobility, and defense applications. Speakers from industry leaders such as MP Materials, Lynas Rare Earths, Neo Performance Materials, VAC Group, USA Rare Earth, Noveon Magnetics, Vulcan Elements, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Energy Fuels, and others will explore these topics and deliver actionable insights into the evolving rare earths landscape.

Beyond the formal program, two networking events - including a private Welcome Reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame - will foster connections among global participants, investors, and end-users.

"Building on the sell-out success of our first two events, we are elevating the 2026 summit to deliver unmatched insights and networking opportunities," said Ryan Castilloux, Managing Director of Adamas Intelligence. "From visionary perspectives and inspirational keynotes to illuminating fireside chats with company leaders, this is a must-attend event for the rare earth supply chain and global end-users."

Register now at www.adamasevent.com to secure a place and join the conversation shaping the future of the mine-to-application supply chain.

About Adamas Intelligence

Adamas Intelligence is the leading global provider of rare earth market intelligence and strategic advice. Founded in 2012, the company is host to the industry's largest dedicated rare earth research team, delivering rigorous, thought-leading, and actionable intelligence on mine-to-magnet supply chains. With clients on six continents - including mining companies, technology developers, institutional investors, and government agencies - Adamas Intelligence is 100% independent and known for its granular, transparent data, primary research, and wide industry network.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313656