Steelcase Names Proven Growth Leader Irene Tasi as President

Experienced commercial and innovative leader will guide the Steelcase business as the company builds on its design leadership, dealer network and customer-focused strategy.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Steelcase today announced Irene Tasi has been named president of Steelcase and will lead the business effective September 14, 2026.

Tasi brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience with a track record leading complex businesses through growth, portfolio development, commercial execution, and organizational change. Her background includes full P&L responsibility, enterprise strategy, innovation, and sales and channel leadership. She will report to Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, HNI Corporation.

"Irene brings a combination of commercial leadership, product innovation, operating discipline, and customer focus that makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead Steelcase," said Lorenger. "She has led businesses where design, innovation, product portfolios, and strong channel partnerships are critical to success. Just as important, she has a proven ability to simplify complexity, create focus, and help teams navigate change with clarity. I am confident she will build on the strength of the Steelcase brand, innovation, members, dealer network, and customer relationships."

Tasi joins Steelcase from PPG Industries, where she served in senior executive roles, including chief growth officer, senior vice president of global industrial coatings and, most recently, senior vice president and chief transformation officer. Before joining PPG, Tasi spent more than 20 years at Masco Corporation, where she held leadership roles across channel marketing, customer experience, and sales and general management. She also served as president and general manager of Kichler Lighting.

"I am honored to join Steelcase and excited to work with a company whose purpose, people, and design leadership have shaped the future of work for generations," said Tasi. "Steelcase has a rich, innovative history, with deep customer relationships, an extraordinary dealer community and a strong portfolio of solutions that help people and organizations work better. I look forward to listening, learning, and partnering with teams around the world as we build on a strong foundation to create even more value for customers, dealers, members and communities."

As president, Tasi will help advance the Steelcase focus on strengthening customer and dealer relationships, translating research and design leadership into commercial impact, and supporting teams to execute with focus and discipline.

Tasi holds a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Windsor.

About Steelcase

Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. Our purpose is to help the world work better. Along with more than 25 creative and technology partner brands, we research, design and manufacture furnishings and solutions for many of the places where work happens, including office, learning and health environments. Together with our 11,300 employees, we're working toward better futures for the wellbeing of people and the planet. Our solutions come to life through our global community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 790 locations, store.steelcase.com and other retail partners. For more information, visit Steelcase.com.

Contact: Katy VandeWaa, Manager, Digital Marketing and Reputation (kvandewa@steelcase.com)

SOURCE: Steelcase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/steelcase-names-proven-growth-leader-irene-tasi-as-president-1218598