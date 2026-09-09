New collection combines advanced Nano-Titan protection with options for crystal-clear viewing, enhanced screen privacy and blue-to-red light conversion

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today introduced its new Titan SmartShield Pro collection, designed to protect and enhance the experience of the new iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The collection includes three distinct screen protectors clear, Blue-to-Red and Bright Privacy each combining advanced Nano-Titan Technology with premium anti-reflective properties, exceptional scratch resistance and up to 9 feet of impact protection.*

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Belkin Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red Light screen protector

As smartphones become increasingly central to how people work, travel and connect, the Titan SmartShield Pro collection goes beyond traditional screen protection to address the different ways consumers use their devices throughout the day. Whether prioritizing crystal-clear viewing, greater visual privacy or a more comfortable screen experience, users can choose the protection that best fits their needs without compromising the native look and feel of their new iPhone.

"Screen protection should do more than defend against drops and scratches it should improve how people experience their devices every day," said Dermot Keogh, Senior Director of Product, Device Protection, at Belkin. "With the Titan SmartShield Pro collection, we've combined our most advanced screen protection with purposeful benefits for different needs, from preserving the clarity of the new iPhone 18 Pro display to supporting visual comfort and protecting on-screen privacy in public spaces."

Titan SmartShield Pro: Nano-Titan strength meets crystal clarity

Titan SmartShield Pro delivers advanced everyday protection while preserving the color, clarity and responsiveness of the iPhone display. Its premium anti-reflective technology reduces glare and keeps colors vibrant, while an anti-fingerprint coating helps prevent distracting smudges.

At just 0.33 mm thin, the screen protector maintains the native display experience while adding a reinforced Nano-Titan layer engineered to absorb shock during impact. It is tested to withstand drops from up to 9 feet and up to 10,000 scratch cycles,** providing dependable protection against impacts and daily wear.

Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red: A more thoughtful screen experience

Designed for consumers who spend significant time on their phones, Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red transforms blue light into red light to help reduce eye strain and support sleep and overall wellness. Unlike traditional blue-light filters that can alter the appearance of the display, the screen protector pairs its light-conversion technology with premium anti-reflective properties to maintain vivid colors and a clear viewing experience.

It also features Nano-Titan Technology, up to 9 feet of impact protection, testing against up to 10,000 scratch cycles** and an anti-fingerprint coating for lasting everyday durability.

Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy: See everything. Show nothing.

Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy helps protect sensitive information from shoulder surfers while keeping the display brighter and easier to view. Its industry-leading light-diffusing technology allows the screen to remain up to 10% brighter than traditional two-way privacy screen protectors***. Because users do not need to increase their display brightness as much to compensate, it can also deliver up to 10% longer battery life under controlled conditions.

The screen protector combines enhanced privacy with premium anti-reflective technology, Nano-Titan impact protection, testing against up to 10,000 scratch cycles** and an anti-fingerprint coating making it ideal for commutes, travel, shared workspaces and other public environments.

Simple, precise installation at home

Every Titan SmartShield Pro screen protector includes Belkin's close-and-pull installation system for a precise, bubble-free and dust-free application at home. Each package contains an Easy Align tray, dust-removal sticker, cleaning cloth and alcohol wipe.

Pricing and availability

The Belkin Titan SmartShield Pro clear, Blue-to-Red and Bright Privacy screen protectors are now available to order for at Belkin.com, amazon.com, and select retailers worldwide.

Titan SmartShield Pro: $54.99 USD $49.94 AUD £24.99 GBP

Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red: $64.99 USD $59.95 AUD £29.99 GBP

Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy: $64.99 USD $59.95 AUD £29.99 GBP

All three screen protectors are backed by a limited lifetime warranty in the Americas and a two-year limited warranty throughout the rest of the world.

Compatibility

Titan SmartShield Pro: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Titan SmartShield Pro Blue-to-Red: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

Media Kit

Downloadable HERE

*Impact protection is based on third-party drop testing in which screen protectors survived drops from heights of up to 9 ft./2.7 m. **Scratch-resistance claims are based on internal laboratory testing. No visible surface damage was observed after up to 10,000 scratch cycles using a weighted steel-wool applicator. Results may vary. ***Brightness and battery-life claims are based on third-party laboratory testing comparing devices equipped with Titan SmartShield Pro Bright Privacy to devices equipped with standard privacy screen protectors. Testing demonstrated up to a 10% increase in brightness and up to a 10% improvement in battery life under controlled conditions. Results may vary based on device, settings and usage.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Cassie Pineda

Senior Global Communications Manager

comms@belkin.com