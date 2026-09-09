Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gediegen Kupfer im Bohrkern - Metall in reiner Form!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2026 21:24 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Houseplant by Droplet Introduces The House Scent Reed Diffuser

Inspired by Seth Rogen's journey to the fragrance capital of Grasse, France, the second collaboration between Houseplant and Droplet transforms a personal scent creation into an elevated home fragrance.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of their inaugural incense collection, Seth Rogen's lifestyle brand Houseplant and modern British fragrance house Droplet reunite to introduce The House Scent Reed Diffuser - a refined new home fragrance inspired by a scent personally created by Seth during a visit to Grasse, France, the world's fragrance capital.

Originally developed as part of an immersive fragrance-making experience in Grasse, Seth's bespoke creation has now been expertly crafted and bottled by Droplet, bringing an intensely personal scent story.

Blending bright Pink Pepper, delicate Peony, warm Santal and rich Pine, The House Scent balances crisp woodland notes, soft florals, and warm woods to create a modern, comforting fragrance that feels fresh, calm, and inviting, and is designed to make every house feel unmistakably like home.

"Scent is such an important part of how a home feels. It can completely change a space. Making my own fragrance in Grasse, France was incredible. It was wild to see first-hand how complicated and personal scent building is. I wanted something that I'd actually use in my own home, warm, inviting, and a little unexpected. It's very cool to take a smell that I created, turn it into this diffuser, and to be able to share with people," says Seth Rogen, co-founder of Houseplant.

Crafted with Droplet's signature attention to fragrance and design, The House Scent Reed Diffuser is housed in a hand-blown crystal glass vessel, offering up to 90 days of continuous fragrance. Vegan and cruelty-free, it is designed to become both a sculptural object and an everyday ritual.

"What we loved about this project was that the fragrance began with Seth. He created something instinctive and completely personal in Grasse, and our role was to preserve that character while developing it into a fragrance that could live beautifully in the home. The result feels unmistakably Houseplant: warm, unexpected and full of personality." say Sam & Lucie Beecham, co-founders of Droplet.

Building on the success of their first collaboration, this latest release continues the creative partnership between Houseplant and Droplet, united by a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, thoughtful design and the transformative power of scent.

Houseplant by Droplet - The House Scent Reed Diffuser will retail for £40 / $45, and launches on 9th September 2026 at www.thedropletco.co.uk (UK) and at www.houseplant.com and www.thedropletco.com (US).

HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGERY AND VIDEO ASSETS AVAILABLE HERE

@thedropletco | @houseplant

For additional information, images, commentary or to request a sample, please contact: droplet@aisle8.com

About Droplet

Droplet is a modern British House of Scent, founded by siblings Sam and Lucie Beecham. Built on family, creativity and a lifelong obsession with fragrance, the brand blends refined scent development in Grasse with design-led thinking in London. Droplet exists to reimagine home fragrance for today: crafted with care, designed to earn its place, and made to make people smile. Shipping worldwide via www.thedropletco.co.uk (UK) / www.thedropletco.com (USA).

About Houseplant

Founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Michael Mohr, Houseplant is a lifestyle company born out of contemporary cannabis culture that creates and curates thoughtful design-led, and innovative products. The company unifies the worlds of "House" and "Plant" to offer an enriched experience through one-of-a-kind expert insights paired perfectly with highly functional, premium products for people's homes and daily lives.

www.houseplant.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/houseplant-by-droplet-introduces-the-house-scent-reed-diffuser-302874233.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.