Houseplant by Droplet Introduces The House Scent Reed Diffuser

Inspired by Seth Rogen's journey to the fragrance capital of Grasse, France, the second collaboration between Houseplant and Droplet transforms a personal scent creation into an elevated home fragrance.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of their inaugural incense collection, Seth Rogen's lifestyle brand Houseplant and modern British fragrance house Droplet reunite to introduce The House Scent Reed Diffuser - a refined new home fragrance inspired by a scent personally created by Seth during a visit to Grasse, France, the world's fragrance capital.

Originally developed as part of an immersive fragrance-making experience in Grasse, Seth's bespoke creation has now been expertly crafted and bottled by Droplet, bringing an intensely personal scent story.

Blending bright Pink Pepper, delicate Peony, warm Santal and rich Pine, The House Scent balances crisp woodland notes, soft florals, and warm woods to create a modern, comforting fragrance that feels fresh, calm, and inviting, and is designed to make every house feel unmistakably like home.

"Scent is such an important part of how a home feels. It can completely change a space. Making my own fragrance in Grasse, France was incredible. It was wild to see first-hand how complicated and personal scent building is. I wanted something that I'd actually use in my own home, warm, inviting, and a little unexpected. It's very cool to take a smell that I created, turn it into this diffuser, and to be able to share with people," says Seth Rogen, co-founder of Houseplant.

Crafted with Droplet's signature attention to fragrance and design, The House Scent Reed Diffuser is housed in a hand-blown crystal glass vessel, offering up to 90 days of continuous fragrance. Vegan and cruelty-free, it is designed to become both a sculptural object and an everyday ritual.

"What we loved about this project was that the fragrance began with Seth. He created something instinctive and completely personal in Grasse, and our role was to preserve that character while developing it into a fragrance that could live beautifully in the home. The result feels unmistakably Houseplant: warm, unexpected and full of personality." say Sam & Lucie Beecham, co-founders of Droplet.

Building on the success of their first collaboration, this latest release continues the creative partnership between Houseplant and Droplet, united by a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, thoughtful design and the transformative power of scent.

Houseplant by Droplet - The House Scent Reed Diffuser will retail for £40 / $45, and launches on 9th September 2026 at www.thedropletco.co.uk (UK) and at www.houseplant.com and www.thedropletco.com (US).

HIGH RESOLUTION IMAGERY AND VIDEO ASSETS AVAILABLE HERE

@thedropletco | @houseplant

For additional information, images, commentary or to request a sample, please contact: droplet@aisle8.com

About Droplet

Droplet is a modern British House of Scent, founded by siblings Sam and Lucie Beecham. Built on family, creativity and a lifelong obsession with fragrance, the brand blends refined scent development in Grasse with design-led thinking in London. Droplet exists to reimagine home fragrance for today: crafted with care, designed to earn its place, and made to make people smile. Shipping worldwide via www.thedropletco.co.uk (UK) / www.thedropletco.com (USA).

About Houseplant

Founded by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Michael Mohr, Houseplant is a lifestyle company born out of contemporary cannabis culture that creates and curates thoughtful design-led, and innovative products. The company unifies the worlds of "House" and "Plant" to offer an enriched experience through one-of-a-kind expert insights paired perfectly with highly functional, premium products for people's homes and daily lives.

www.houseplant.com

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