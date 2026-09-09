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PR Newswire
09.09.2026 21:24 Uhr
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Beyond the Tourist Wallet: Wizz Financial Launches the First Global Cross-Border Wallet Where UPI Meets Remittance - for Every Nationality, Resident and Non-Resident Alike

One App. Every Financial Service. UPI in India for Residents, Non-Residents and International Customers Alike.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizz Financial today unveiled the Wizz Financial App at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, bringing a comprehensive range of financial services together on a single digital platform.

The app brings together Wizz Financial's technology capabilities with the scale, reach and trust of its India network, which serves more than 5 million customers through more than 360 branches across 22 states.

Through the app, customers can access inward and outward remittances, foreign exchange, multi-currency prepaid cards, lending solutions, UPI for global users to India and bill payments, mobile recharges, and travel and visa services.

A key feature of the platform is SWITCH, Wizz Financial's proprietary interoperability infrastructure, designed to connect its applications across the US, UAE and India, as well as participating third-party wallets and financial platforms.

SWITCH enables customers to move money seamlessly across the Wizz Financial ecosystem. Cross-border payouts are supported by Wizz Financial's proprietary payout network, reaching more than 80 countries.

The platform also connects Wizz Financial's US and UAE propositions with India's UPI ecosystem, enabling eligible real-time transfers into Indian UPI accounts. Through the UPI One World framework, eligible international visitors can also use the Wizz Financial App to make cashless payments across India, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and prescribed limits.

"UPI is one of the most powerful pieces of public digital infrastructure the world has ever built. We have followed the Prime Minister's vision for UPI from the very beginning, and I am prouder than ever that Wizz Financial is now helping carry that vision beyond India's borders, spearheading a truly global, cross-border UPI ecosystem. With SWITCH, we are bringing payments, wallets and cross-border money movement together across the US, UAE and India, so that residents, non-residents and international customers can all move money through the same trusted rails," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group CEO, Wizz Financial.

"Wizz Financial has built the trust of millions of customers in India through accessibility and service excellence. By combining our nationwide branch presence with our digital capabilities, we are giving customers a simpler and more convenient way to access and manage their financial needs," said Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizz Financial India.

The launch at GFF 2026 marks a significant step in Wizz Financial's strategy to build an integrated financial platform connecting customers and businesses across key global economic corridors.

About Wizz Financial

Wizz Financial is a neobanking platform focused on cross-border money movement and lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Combining digital infrastructure with physical service networks, the Group delivers financial services across multiple markets through a hybrid operating model.

www.wizzfinancial.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-the-tourist-wallet-wizz-financial-launches-the-first-global-cross-border-wallet-where-upi-meets-remittance---for-every-nationality-resident-and-non-resident-alike-302874234.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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