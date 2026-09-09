Pasaca Capital Inc.: KraftPal Unveils New Semi-Automatic Pallet Production Machine to Accelerate Global Licensing Expansion

KraftPal is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of the engineering technology required to build its paper pallets, with a network of international production operations scaling quickly through licensing partners.

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KraftPal Holdings Ltd has achieved a significant milestone, successfully building and completing its new semi-automatic pallet production machine, the KP25039. The machine represents an important next step in the development of the KraftPal manufacturing ecosystem. Designed as a lower-cost, entry-level production solution, the KP25039 makes it easier for businesses to explore becoming a KraftPal licensing partner and manufacturing lightweight, sustainable corrugated pallets locally.

At full production, the KP25039 will produce up to 100 pallets per hour, with Yasakawa robotic arms ensuring smooth and sophisticated automation throughout the production process.

As the international packaging industry adapts to the changing regulatory and sustainability landscape, particularly in Europe with the introduction of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), Regulation (EU) 2025/40, KraftPal believes that accessible, efficient production technology will play an increasingly important role in accelerating the adoption of more sustainable pallet alternatives.

"We recognised that to scale our company more quickly and help our strategic partners respond to market demands, we needed to offer an alternative and lower cost pallet production machine. Whilst the labour requirement to operate is greater, the versatility and faster engineering build cycle required to create this machine enables us to build more machines and facilitate faster start-up in-country production operations," said Paul Williams, CEO of KraftPal.

At its engineering base in Slovenia, KraftPal has multiple engineering cycles running in parallel and will be expanding its international footprint over the next three months, with a strategic focus on the U.S., Mainland Europe, Ireland, and the U.K.

About KraftPal

KraftPal is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of the engineering technology required to build its paper pallets. The company has a network of international production operations and is scaling quickly through licensing partners, positioning KraftPal as a global market leader in the design of paper pallets and the engineering equipment that produces them.

Media Contact

Maja Podjed

Email: Maja.podjed@kraftpal.com

https://www.kraftpal.us

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