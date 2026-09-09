CAP JULUCA, A BELMOND HOTEL, ANGUILLA: A NEW SEASON INSPIRED BY MAUNDAYS BAY, THE BEST BEACH IN THE WORLD

ANGUILLA, British West Indies, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set along the shores of Maundays Bay, the best beach in the world, Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla reopens on October 10, 2026, celebrating nearly four decades as an icon of barefoot Caribbean luxury with new experiences inspired by the island's natural beauty and culture. Defined by powder-soft white sand, calm turquoise waters and Caribbean Sea views, Maundays Bay frames everything from dining and wellness to days spent on the water.

CAP SHACK, REIMAGINED ON MAUNDAYS BAY

Cap Juluca's barefoot beach bar and grill, Cap Shack, unveils a refreshed look celebrating the flavors and carefree spirit of Anguilla. Led by Chef de Cuisine Primrose Ritchie-Gumbs, the reimagined concept pairs Caribbean-inspired design with a menu rooted in local ingredients and regional flavors. Guests can enjoy beachfront lunches and sunset gatherings featuring grilled Caribbean spiny lobster with Creole butter, a Sandy Ground lobster roll with curried brown-butter mayo and mango chow, Island Harbour crayfish and freshly caught seafood prepared over an open flame. New this season, Cap Juluca also introduces CAP RUM, a bespoke small-batch, barrel-aged rum crafted in Anguilla exclusively for the resort with Topper's Rhum.

CULINARY SHORES ON THE BEST BEACH IN THE WORLD

Cap Juluca's Culinary Shores series returns for its tenth edition, bringing celebrated chefs to Maundays Bay for immersive dining experiences that spotlight global culinary talent and Anguilla's food culture. From December 17-19, acclaimed chef Gregory Gourdet, known for his Caribbean-inspired cuisine at his Portland restaurant, Kann, and New York City restaurant Maison Passerelle, will host an exclusive multi-day residency. Programming includes a beachfront barbecue at Cap Shack and a two-day takeover of Cap Juluca's iconic Pimms experience.

WELLNESS OVERLOOKING MAUNDAYS BAY

This season, Cap Juluca Spa by Guerlain becomes the first and only destination in the Caribbean and Latin America to offer Longeviskin, Guerlain's aesthetic innovation designed to support skin longevity and enhance radiance through a personalized, science-led approach. Seven skincare technologies are brought together within a single aesthetic device, paired with Guerlain's signature Art of Touch. Dedicated treatments include Ultimate Longevity, Radiant Glow and Pure Perfection. Overlooking the turquoise waters and powder-soft sands of Maundays Bay, Cap Juluca Spa by Guerlain brings together advanced wellness with the restorative power of the sea.

THE MAGIC OF MAUNDAYS BAY, THE BEST BEACH IN THE WORLD

From sunrise to sunset, Cap Juluca invites guests to experience Maundays Bay through beachfront and ocean-inspired experiences celebrating the effortless glamour and timeless spirit of Anguilla. Mornings begin with yoga, Pilates and fitness sessions on the sand, while days unfold with sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, fishing charters, horseback riding and private boat excursions to Prickly Pear Cays. As evening falls, waterfront dining takes center stage, from sunset cocktails and oceanfront dinners at Pimms and Uchu to private dining experiences beneath the stars.

Images of Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla, are available HERE

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