Capital Resource Group: One of Arkansas's Top Retirement Planning Specialists, Houston Harrison, Offers Seminar Series to Show Retirees How to Reduce Taxes

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Two out of three Americans worry more about running out of money than death, according to the 2026 Annual Retirement Study from the Allianz Center for the Future of Retirement. High inflation and health care costs lead the way, with high taxes and general economic volatility close behind.

"Saving money for retirement and keeping that money throughout retirement without worry require two different sets of skills. Most of the people I meet have done the first job well. Nobody ever showed them the second," said Houston Harrison, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement planning specialist.

Harrison is hosting a new series of private and public briefings to educate and equip successful business owners, professionals, and retirees across Northwest Arkansas against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement.

Attendees to the fast-paced, 77-minute presentation will discover the economic and financial storms brewing on the horizon, the major fears of today's retirees, and the four keys to an abundant retirement, along with real world examples.

During the briefing, Harrison shows attendees how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. The IRS has very specific rules concerning withdrawals from traditional IRA and 401(k) retirement plan accounts. Required amounts not withdrawn "may be subject to an excise tax of 25%."

"There will be nothing to buy if you are our guest at one of our briefings, just valuable and usable information. Every attendee will receive a free action guide to help them avoid the costliest money mistakes," said Harrison.

The briefings are held at noon and early evening and are by invitation only. Registration is available by calling Harrison's firm at (479) 595-0305 or going online at www.capresgrp.com.



About Houston R. Harrison, LUTCF, NSSA

Houston R. Harrison, LUTCF, NSSA, is a Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Planning Specialist. As Founder and CEO of Capital Resource Group, LLC, he and his team have been helping business owners, professionals and retirees across Northwest Arkansas preserve, protect and pass on their wealth for more than 25 years.

Harrison founded Capital Resource Group as an independent, product- and company-neutral firm, with offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Harrison holds the Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) designation from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and the National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) certification from the National Social Security Association LLC.

Outside the firm, Harrison is a past board president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas, a co-founder and the first board president of the Seattle and Western Washington Chapter of the Arkansas Alumni Association, and a leadership committee member and treasurer of TrailLife USA Troop 1815.

Contact:

Houston R. Harrison

Capital Resource Group

hrh@capresgrp.com

479-595-0305

SOURCE: Capital Resource Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/one-of-arkansass-top-retirement-planning-specialists-houston-harriso-1216397