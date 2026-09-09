The motion-controlled game invites families to step onto the Dude Perfect set and take on increasingly difficult trick shots using full-body movement

Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the viral-hit active play system that gets families moving together, today launched Dude Perfect Trickshot Challenge, an all-new motion-controlled game created in collaboration with Dude Perfect, the leading creator-led entertainment company behind some of the internet's most iconic trick shots. Designed exclusively for Nex Playground, the game brings the Dudes' signature mix of sports, competition, and over-the-top challenges into the living room, putting players at the center of the action as they aim, toss, and compete their way through increasingly difficult trick shots.

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Designed exclusively for Nex Playground, the game brings the Dudes' signature mix of sports, competition, and over-the-top challenges into the living room, putting players at the center of the action as they aim, toss, and compete their way through increasingly difficult trick shots.

With no controllers required, players use their body movements to physically aim and throw basketballs, ping-pong balls, and more projectiles toward their targets. Built for quick attempts and plenty of "one more try" moments, Dude Perfect Trickshot Challenge progresses from approachable early levels to increasingly difficult challenges, culminating in "impossible" trick shots for players looking to test their skills. Along the way, players can also complete quests to unlock collectibles and customization options.

Players can take on challenges across a variety of Dude Perfect-inspired environments and level types, including:

Triple Baskets: Work up to a multi-basket trick shot by sinking shots into basketball rims of increasing heights before taking on moving baskets

Work up to a multi-basket trick shot by sinking shots into basketball rims of increasing heights before taking on moving baskets No Parking: Launch shots from a rooftop into a parking lot filled with baskets, drones, dumpsters, barrels, cars, and tires, with plenty of opportunities for creative ricochets

Launch shots from a rooftop into a parking lot filled with baskets, drones, dumpsters, barrels, cars, and tires, with plenty of opportunities for creative ricochets Impossible Golf: Take on mini-golf trick shots at Dude's Gym, chasing holes-in-one and aiming for moving golf carts, barrels, and other unconventional targets

Take on mini-golf trick shots at Dude's Gym, chasing holes-in-one and aiming for moving golf carts, barrels, and other unconventional targets RC Pong: Put timing and accuracy to the test by hitting an RC car target and moving it through a parking-lot circuit before running out of throws

"Dude Perfect has built an incredible community around making sports fun, creative, and accessible, and that same spirit comes through in every challenge in this game," said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. "With Nex Playground, fans aren't just watching an incredible trick shot happen they get to step up, take the shot themselves, and keep moving until they nail it."

"Dude Perfect has always been about inspiring play," said Scott Winkler, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Dude Perfect. "When fans watch our content, they naturally want to replicate the trick shots or games they see. This partnership with Nex lets fans step into our world and experience it firsthand in a way that's never been possible before. We're incredibly excited to bring this experience to our fans and families everywhere."

The launch of Dude Perfect Trickshot Challenge follows Nex's participation in Dude Perfect's Summer 2026 Squad Games Tour, where fans had the opportunity to experience Nex Playground throughout the summer. The new game also arrives as Nex continues to bring its active play platform to more families worldwide, following Nex Playground's recent launch in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and the announcement of its expansion into Germany later this year.

Players can experience Dude Perfect Trickshot Challenge exclusively on Nex Playground through Play Pass, the content subscription service that unlocks the full catalog of games and experiences on Nex Playground. Play Pass is sold separately and can be added at any time. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) in the U.S. In the U.K., Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings on the included starter bundle. Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing catalog of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, and TikTok Shop, online and select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada, and is available in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys. To learn more, visit nexplayground.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the leading creator-led entertainment company focused on family-friendly sports and lifestyle content. Founded in 2009 by five college friends Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones making sports trickshot videos, Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has become one of the biggest sports accounts on YouTube with more than 62 million subscribers. The group has garnered more than 18 billion views across platforms, and has featured celebrities and athletes like Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Luka Doncic, Caitlin Clark, CeeDee Lamb, and non-athlete celebrities like Paul Rudd and Nate Bargatze. Dallas-based Dude Perfect has since expanded into a diversified media business across video content, popular simulcasts for professional sports like the NFL on Amazon, a best-selling toy in Walmart, and live tours. Dude Perfect, Dude Perfect Trickshot Challenge, and the Dude Perfect logo are trademarks of Dude Perfect, LLC.

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Contacts:

nex@berlinrosen.com