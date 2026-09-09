Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Honors Monib A. Zirvi, MD, PhD, for Excellence in Dermatology

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who announces the inclusion of Monib A. Zirvi, MD, PhD, in its biographical volumes in recognition of his more than two decades of contributions to dermatology, medical research and patient care.

A Career in Dermatology and Research

Since joining Summit Health in 2004, Dr. Zirvi has built extensive experience in general dermatology, skin cancer detection and the treatment of conditions affecting the skin, hair and nails. He has also served as an attending dermatologist with Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center since 2004. Summit Health named him among its 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Dr. Zirvi graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science in engineering and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to earn both his medical degree and doctorate from Weill Cornell Medicine, completing an internship in internal medicine at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital before finishing his dermatology residency at the University of Pennsylvania. He is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

During his graduate research, Dr. Zirvi helped design the original ZipCode DNA sequences and contributed to the development of the Universal DNA Array, work that supported advances in genetic diagnostics and microarray technology. He holds multiple patents related to DNA diagnostics and continues his association with Weill Cornell Medicine through a courtesy appointment as an instructor in microbiology and immunology.

Public-Record Update

A related legal matter, Zirvi v. Illumina Inc., has concluded following appellate review. The underlying District of New Jersey case involved allegations concerning intellectual property attribution and an asserted attorney-client relationship arising from Dr. Zirvi's role as a fact witness in earlier patent litigation involving Cornell University and Illumina Inc. The defendants contested the allegations.

In October 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit affirmed the district court's dismissal on claim-preclusion grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court subsequently denied review.

In a separate public-access proceeding, a magistrate judge in June 2026 ordered the unsealing of a 1,679-page email exhibit containing correspondence among Dr. Zirvi, Cornell representatives, attorneys and others connected to the earlier patent litigation. The ruling addressed only the availability of the court record and did not affect the underlying dismissal.

"Making this record public allows interested readers to review the contemporaneous communications for themselves," Dr. Zirvi said. "Although the litigation has concluded, my commitment to scientific integrity, appropriate recognition of inventors and transparency in professional relationships continues."

Dedication to Medicine and Community

Dr. Zirvi maintains professional affiliations with the American Academy of Dermatology, Phi Beta Kappa and Tau Beta Pi and has chaired Princeton University's Alumni Schools Committee for Northern Middlesex County since 2004. He completed a certificate in strategic leadership in healthcare through New York University and received the Beerman-Johnson Resident Research Award from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Zirvi credits his parents with instilling in him the importance of education, service and perseverance. Outside of medicine, he enjoys playing basketball. Looking ahead, he intends to continue caring for patients while supporting research aimed at advancing cancer detection and personalized medicine.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Marquis Who's Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 - 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-honors-monib-a-zirvi-md-phd-for-excellence-in-dermatology-302874256.html