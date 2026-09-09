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WKN: A4081M | ISIN: US46121E3045 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.09.26 | 21:07
0,835 US-Dollar
-0,31 % -0,003
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUSION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUSION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2026 22:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Inc. Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered cyberattack prevention, threat intelligence, and managed cybersecurity solutions, announced today that Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 14-16, 2026, in New York, NY.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to meet with management, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-announces-participation-in-the-h.c.-wainwright-ann-1218858

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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