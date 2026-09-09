Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Inc. Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered cyberattack prevention, threat intelligence, and managed cybersecurity solutions, announced today that Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 14-16, 2026, in New York, NY.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to meet with management, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-inc.-announces-participation-in-the-h.c.-wainwright-ann-1218858