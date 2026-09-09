Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Rubellite Energy Corp. (TSX: RBY) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Sue Riddell Rose, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rubellite Energy, will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meetings connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep-rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy is a junior Canadian energy company incorporated by Perpetual Energy Inc. and established through a plan of arrangement in September 2021. We are engaged in the exploration, development and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation and Mannville Stack in Eastern Alberta, utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology. Rubellite has a Clearwater and Mannville Stack focused asset base and is pursuing a robust organic growth plan focused on superior corporate returns and free funds flow generation while maintaining a conservative capital structure.

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