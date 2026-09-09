Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov.

"This has been an important year for InMed as we position InMed for its next phase through the proposed merger with Mentari Therapeutics, Inc.," commented Eric A. Adams, InMed President and CEO.

"The additional $200 million private placement announced by Mentari brings the expected aggregate pre-closing financing to approximately $490 million and further strengthens the combined company as we work toward completing the transaction by the end of the calendar year 2026. In parallel, we remain focused on maximizing the potential value of our legacy pharmaceutical programs for InMed shareholders through a Contingent Value Rights ("CVR") structure, including pursuing strategic opportunities for INM-901, INM-089 and INM-755."

Corporate Update

Proposed Merger with Mentari Therapeutics

In May 2026, InMed entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mentari"), a privately held biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for migraine prevention. Upon closing of the proposed merger (the "Merger"), the combined company is expected to operate as Mentari Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTRI". The combined company will focus on advancing Mentari's pipeline of migraine prevention therapies.

In May 2026, in connection with the Merger, Mentari announced an oversubscribed $290 million private placement. In July 2026, Mentari announced an additional $200 million private placement from existing and new investors, increasing the expected aggregate gross proceeds from the pre-closing financing to approximately $490 million. The expanded financing is expected to extend the combined company's cash runway into 2029 and through Phase 2a readouts for each of Mentari's two PACAP-targeted lead programs, as well as support the clinical development of Mentari's broader migraine prevention pipeline.

In July 2026, InMed filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the Merger that includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of InMed and a management information circular and subsequently announced an amendment to the merger agreement that, among other matters, clarified the sequencing of certain transactions, the impact of the pre-closing financing on the exchange ratio and the intended tax treatment of the Merger. The Form S-4 has not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is declared effective, InMed will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and management information circular to its shareholders and to Mentari's stockholders.

The Merger remains on track to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including approval by InMed shareholders and Mentari stockholders and the effectiveness of the Form S-4.

InMed Pharmaceutical Assets

InMed continues to pursue strategic opportunities for its legacy pharmaceutical development programs, including INM-901 for Alzheimer's disease, INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration and INM-755 for dermatology. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, legacy InMed shareholders are expected to receive CVRs related to the potential future monetization of these programs.

During the fiscal year, InMed continued to advance the development and transaction readiness of INM-901. The Company recently conducted a pre-Investigational New Drug ("IND") meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the INM-901 program and is integrating FDA feedback into drug development planning. InMed also continues to engage with potential strategic parties regarding opportunities to acquire or license INM-901, INM-089 and/or INM-755.

Discontinued Operations

During the fiscal year, a decision was made to discontinue the operations of InMed's wholly owned subsidiary, BayMedica, LLC ("BayMedica"). As of June 30, 2026, BayMedica had wound down all of its operating activities, as well as terminated its commercial lease at the end of August 2026. BayMedica's financial results are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Financial Commentary

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of$12.9 million, compared with a net loss of $8.2 million for the previous fiscal year.

Research and development expenses were $3.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, compared with $2.8 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increase in external contractors and personnel costs.

General and administrative expenses were $6.7 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, compared with $5.4 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increased corporate legal expenses and personnel costs, partially offset by a decrease in patent related expenses and investor relations expenses.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, BayMedica, which is presented as discontinued operations, recorded sales of $3.2 million compared with $5.0 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.2 million.

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Expressed in US Dollars)

June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 2,194,413 10,743,430 Short-term investments 39,670 43,384 Prepaids and other current assets 241,296 319,547 Held for sale equipment 20,000 - Current assets of discontinued operations 181,327 1,760,918 Total current assets 2,676,706 12,867,279 Non-Current Property, equipment and ROU assets, net 221,037 992,199 Intangible assets, net - 1,620,562 Other assets 132,324 100,000 Total Assets 3,030,067 15,580,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,843,327 1,230,845 Current portion of lease obligations - 435,507 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 111,733 173,438 Total current liabilities 1,955,060 1,839,790 Non-current Lease obligations, net of current portion - 305,755 Total Liabilities 1,955,060 2,145,545 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders' Equity Common shares, no par value, unlimited authorized shares: 5,339,436 and

2,002,186 as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively, issued and

outstanding 94,282,698 91,221,174 Additional paid-in capital 36,894,146 39,322,644 Accumulated deficit (130,230,406) (117,237,892) Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569 128,569 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,075,007 13,434,495 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 3,030,067 15,580,040

Table 2. Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Expressed in US Dollars)

June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 $ $ Operating Expenses Research and development 3,028,473 2,821,202 General and administrative 6,661,372 5,414,525 Amortization and depreciation 205,271 210,443 Loss on disposal of equipment 7,136 - Impairment of equipment 189,225 - Impairment of intangible assets 1,457,926 - Foreign exchange loss 58,009 28,471 Total operating expenses 11,607,412 8,474,641 Other Income (Expense) Interest and other income 244,971 155,882 Finance expense (10,700) (371,549) Loss from continuing operations before taxes (11,373,141) (8,690,308) Income tax expense - - Net loss from continuing operations (11,373,141) (8,690,308) Discontinued operations: Income (Loss) from discontinued operations (1,187,709) 528,175 Income tax benefit - - Income (Loss) from discontinued operations (1,187,709) 528,175 Net Loss (12,560,850) (8,162,133) Deemed dividends (431,664) - Net loss attributable to common shareholders (12,992,514) (8,162,133) Net loss per share for the year Basic and diluted: Continuing operations (2.84) (8.90) Discontinued operations (0.29) 0.54 Net loss per share attributable to Common Stockholders - basic and diluted (3.12) (8.36) Weighted average outstanding common shares Basic and diluted 4,163,598 975,895

Table 3. Consolidated Statements of Cashflows

Expressed in US Dollars

June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 Cash used in: $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (12,560,850) (8,162,133) Items not requiring cash: Amortization and depreciation 205,271 212,839 Share-based compensation 106,866 119,307 Amortization of right-of-use assets 503,085 321,885 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 7,136 - Impairment of fixed assets 189,225 - Impairment of intangible assets 1,457,926 - Interest income received on short-term investments (1,073) - Unrealized foreign exchange loss 7,151 75,894 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaids and other currents assets 83,038 166,256 Other non-current assets (32,324) - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 618,679 (220,017) Lease obligations (745,529) (429,880) Operating cash flow used by discontinued operations 1,517,886 (183,543) Total cash used in operating activities (8,643,513) (8,099,392) Investing Activities Sale of short-term investments 41,340 42,270 Purchase of short-term investments (41,340) (42,270) Total cash used in investing activities - - Financing Activities Proceeds from the sale of pre-funded warrants - 5,024,891 Proceeds from the private placement 231,675 8,130,299 Share issuance costs (137,179) (883,978) Total cash provided by financing activities 94,496 12,271,212 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (8,549,017) 4,171,820 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year 10,743,430 6,571,610 Cash and cash equivalents end of the year 2,194,413 10,743,430 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes - - Interest - - SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Deemed dividends 431,664 - Fixed asset reclassified to held for sale equipment 20,000 Recognition of Right-of-use asset and corresponding operating lease - 187,223 Preferred investment options to its placement agent - 281,810 Fair value of warrant modification recorded as equity issuance - 116,482

About InMed

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed merger with Mentari, including the anticipated timing and completion of the merger and other contemplated transactions; the expected aggregate proceeds from the pre-closing financing; the expected cash runway of the combined company; the potential future monetization of INM-901,INM-089 and INM-755; the Company's efforts to identify strategic opportunities for INM-901, INM-089 and INM-755; the expected nature, focus and operations of the combined company following the merger; and the integration of comments from a pre-IND meeting with the FDA for INM-901.

With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, InMed has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals on a timely basis, or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the completion of the proposed merger with Mentari, including the receipt of required shareholder and stockholder approvals; and continued economic and market stability. While InMed considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause InMed's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time by InMed's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Without limiting the foregoing, this communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in connection with any private placement or other financing by Mentari or InMed. Any such securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption therefrom.

Important Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, InMed has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of InMed and a management information circular and will file other relevant documents with the SEC and applicable Canadian securities regulators. The Form S-4 has not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is declared effective, InMed will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and management information circular to its shareholders and to Mentari's stockholders. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF INMED AND MENTARI ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS) AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC AND CANADIAN SECURITIES REGULATORS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT INMED, MENTARI, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of these documents (when available) through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, or from InMed at inmedpharma.com/investors.

Participants in the Solicitation

InMed, Mentari and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from InMed's shareholders and Mentari's stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Information regarding InMed's directors and executive officers and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in InMed's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC and on SEDAR+. Additional information regarding the participants and their interests is or will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and management information circular and other relevant materials filed or to be filed with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators. These documents may be obtained free of charge as described above.

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