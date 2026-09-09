Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").
A total of 21,697,593 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.06% of the 58,548,051 common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting.
All resolutions presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved.
Number of Directors
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at three.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|21,691,077
|99.97%
|Against
|6,516
|0.03%
Election of Directors
Shareholders elected Jason Birmingham, Michael Callas and Peter Field as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Jason Birmingham
|21,693,551
|99.98%
|4,042
|0.02%
|Michael Callas
|21,692,406
|99.98%
|5,187
|0.02%
|Peter Field
|21,694,050
|99.98%
|3,543
|0.02%
Appointment of Auditor
Shareholders approved the appointment of HDCPA Professional Corporation as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|21,693,250
|99.98%
|Withheld
|4,343
|0.02%
Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan
Shareholders approved the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|21,674,601
|99.89%
|Against
|22,992
|0.11%
Amendment to Articles
Shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's Articles to change the quorum requirements.
|Votes
|Percentage
|For
|21,683,976
|99.94%
|Against
|13,617
|0.06%
The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their continued support.
About Noveris Health Sciences Inc.
Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
NOVERIS HEALTH SCIENCES INC.
Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
For Further Information
Tel: +1 778-900-NVRS (6877)
Email: fair@noveris.health
Web: www.noveris.health
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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