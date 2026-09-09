Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Noveris Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: NVRS) (FSE: 0NF1) (OTC Pink: MYCOF) (the "Company" or "Noveris") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 4, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 21,697,593 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 37.06% of the 58,548,051 common shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting.

All resolutions presented to shareholders at the Meeting were approved.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at three.



Votes Percentage For 21,691,077 99.97% Against 6,516 0.03%

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected Jason Birmingham, Michael Callas and Peter Field as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jason Birmingham 21,693,551 99.98% 4,042 0.02% Michael Callas 21,692,406 99.98% 5,187 0.02% Peter Field 21,694,050 99.98% 3,543 0.02%

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of HDCPA Professional Corporation as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.



Votes Percentage For 21,693,250 99.98% Withheld 4,343 0.02%

Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan.



Votes Percentage For 21,674,601 99.89% Against 22,992 0.11%

Amendment to Articles

Shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's Articles to change the quorum requirements.



Votes Percentage For 21,683,976 99.94% Against 13,617 0.06%

The Company thanks its shareholders for their participation in the Meeting and their continued support.

About Noveris Health Sciences Inc.

Noveris Health Sciences Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company focused on opportunities in mental health and therapeutic innovation. Additional information concerning the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.noveris.health.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NOVERIS HEALTH SCIENCES INC.

Jason Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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