Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Representatives from the 2026 TSX30 companies, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate their achievement.





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TSX today unveiled its annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies based on three-year dividend-adjusted share price performance. The 2026 list achieved dividend-adjusted average returns of 785%-nearly double the previous year's performance and a record since the TSX30 program began in 2019-and added $225.7 billion in total market value over three years.

"The 2026 TSX30 demonstrates the potential of Canadian companies to grow, scale and compete with the best in the world," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. "Half of this year's top performers are graduates of TSX Venture Exchange, showcasing how our capital markets build the next generation of Canadian champions."

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