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ACCESS Newswire
10.09.2026 01:02 Uhr
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American Medical Administrators, Inc.: Transition of Fitzgibbon Hospital Operations Complete; American Medical Administrators Begins Management of Hospital and Related Healthcare Operations

Hospital, Skilled Nursing Facility and Rural Health Clinics Remain Open and Continue Serving the Community

MARSHALL, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / American Medical Administrators, Inc. ("AMA") today announced the completion of the transition of Fitzgibbon Hospital and related healthcare operations to new ownership and management following approval of the transaction by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Fitzgibbon Hospital, the Living Center Skilled Nursing Facility and the Fitzgibbon-operated Rural Health Clinics will remain open and continue serving patients and residents throughout the transition. Certain services and operations may be modified as AMA evaluates the needs of the facilities, patients and the broader community.

AMA's immediate focus is ensuring continuity of care, supporting an orderly transition and evaluating opportunities to strengthen operations and support the long-term sustainability of healthcare services in the region.

"Healthcare is vital to the well-being of every community, and our immediate priority is ensuring continuity of care while we work alongside the Fitzgibbon team to evaluate operations and establish a sustainable path forward," said Nick DeStefane, Chief Executive Officer of AMA. "Fitzgibbon Hospital has a long history of serving this region, and we are committed to preserving access to high-quality healthcare while positioning these operations for long-term stability."

Throughout the transition, AMA is working closely with employees, providers, residents, patients and community stakeholders to support continuity of services and an orderly transition process.

"We are grateful for the dedication shown by the physicians, nurses, caregivers and staff who have served this community through challenging circumstances," said Fitzgibbon CEO Angy Littrell. "Their commitment to patient care has been extraordinary."

Additional information regarding operations and future planning efforts will be shared as it becomes available.

About American Medical Administrators, Inc. (AMA)

AMA is a healthcare organization committed to preserving and strengthening access to healthcare services in the communities it serves. Through integrity-driven leadership, operational expertise and disciplined execution, AMA works with healthcare providers and organizations to support high-quality patient care, sustainable operations and stronger healthcare delivery in the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.amadministrators.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Grossman
Vice President of Marketing
AMA
314-452-7576
sgrossman@amadministrators.com

SOURCE: American Medical Administrators, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/transition-of-fitzgibbon-hospital-operations-complete-american-medica-1219000

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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