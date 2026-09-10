GovDocs has launched Fill in the Blank, a new capability that centralizes company-specific information required on labor law postings across multiple locations.

Eagan, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - GovDocs has launched Fill in the Blank, a new capability within the GovDocs Labor Law Poster Program that centralizes company and location-specific information required on certain labor law postings. The launch follows customer research identifying the collection, maintenance, and distribution of this information as a recurring challenge for organizations managing postings across multiple locations.

More than 150 labor law postings contain fields that must be completed with employer-specific information. Depending on the posting and jurisdiction, those fields can include emergency contacts, insurance carriers, paydays, and other workplace details. For organizations operating across several states, counties, or cities, the required information may differ by location and require ongoing coordination.

GovDocs examined that process in spring 2026 through a survey of 200 customers. Sixty-eight percent of respondents identified keeping information accurate and consistent across locations as their largest challenge. Another 64% reported difficulty collecting and maintaining the information before it was added to a posting, while 80% indicated that they wanted a single method for managing and distributing the information across locations.

"Customers told us the hard part is more than the poster. It's everything behind it," said Mark Prondzinski, Director of Product at GovDocs. "Most teams are handing this off to individual location managers and following up by email, one location at a time. That works until you have hundreds of locations and no way to confirm what's actually on the wall. We built Fill in the Blank so that work has one home."

With the launch, GovDocs is bringing the management of employer-specific posting information into the same system organizations use for labor law postings. Fill in the Blank identifies where those fields are required by state, county, and city and applies the information entered by the organization to the relevant digital postings.

The capability also supports postings distributed through the GovDocs Digital Labor Law Posting Program for remote and hybrid employees, as well as downloadable PDFs used for physical locations. This allows the same underlying information to be managed across different posting formats without creating separate location-by-location processes.

The launch expands the GovDocs Labor Law Poster Program to address an administrative step that continues after an organization has identified the appropriate posting. It also directly reflects the issues raised in GovDocs' spring 2026 customer research, particularly around maintaining accurate and consistent information across multiple locations.

Fill in the Blank is included for GovDocs Labor Law Poster Program customers at no additional cost. Organizations interested in learning more about the new capability can request a walkthrough.

About GovDocs

GovDocs provides employment law compliance solutions for organizations managing workplace requirements across multiple locations and jurisdictions. The company's solutions cover labor law postings, minimum wage, and paid leave requirements at the federal, state, county, and city levels. For employers with fewer than 30 locations, the GovDocs Poster Store offers labor law posting products designed for smaller-scale workplace compliance needs.

Email: cory.ploessl@govdocs.com

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/313281_figure2.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313281