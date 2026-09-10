Certification validates that the company's automotive cybersecurity engineering and management processes meet internationally recognized requirements

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it has earned ISO/SAE 21434:2021 Automotive Cybersecurity Process Certification from SGS-TÜV Saar. The certification independently validates that Silicon Motion's automotive cybersecurity development and management processes meet the requirements of ISO/SAE 21434, the internationally recognized standard for cybersecurity engineering in road vehicles. This achievement demonstrates the company's ability to systematically identify, assess and manage cybersecurity risks throughout the automotive product lifecycle, reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure and reliable automotive storage solutions.

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Silicon Motion's automotive storage team receives the ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Process Certification from SGS.

ISO/SAE 21434 was developed to address the growing cybersecurity risks created by increasingly connected and software-defined vehicles. It provides a structured framework for identifying, assessing and managing cybersecurity risks throughout the lifecycle of automotive electrical and electronic systems. The standard also provides a recognized engineering framework that supports compliance with UNECE UN Regulation No. 155 (UN R155), including its Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) requirements for vehicle type approval in the European Union. By establishing common processes, responsibilities and documentation requirements, ISO/SAE 21434 helps automakers and suppliers integrate cybersecurity into product development, meet evolving regulatory expectations and respond effectively to emerging threats.

"As a leading provider of automotive storage solutions with more than a decade of industry experience, Silicon Motion recognizes that cybersecurity is fundamental to the development of next-generation connected and software-defined vehicles," said Nelson Duann, Senior Vice President of Edge and Automotive Storage Business at Silicon Motion. "Earning this certification reflects our commitment to embedding cybersecurity throughout the product lifecycle and delivering secure, reliable and automotive-grade storage solutions that help customers meet evolving cybersecurity requirements."

"ISO/SAE 21434 establishes a rigorous, internationally recognized benchmark for managing cybersecurity risks throughout the automotive product lifecycle," said Robert Chang, C&P Division VP of SGS Taiwan. "By earning this process certification, Silicon Motion has demonstrated that its automotive cybersecurity development and management processes meet this high standard, underscoring the company's capabilities and commitment to secure and reliable product development for the global automotive industry."

Silicon Motion will continue to advance its automotive cybersecurity capabilities and deliver a comprehensive portfolio of secure and reliable storage solutions for connected, software-defined and AI-powered vehicles. Through ongoing innovation and close collaboration with partners across the global automotive ecosystem, the company remains committed to advancing trusted storage technologies for the future of intelligent mobility. For more information, visit Silicon Motion Automotive Solutions.

About Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company ships more SSD controllers than any other supplier worldwide for servers, PCs, and other edge devices, and is also the leading merchant provider of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT products, and automotive applications.

Silicon Motion also delivers customized, high-performance controller solutions for enterprise SSDs, enterprise boot drives, edge SSDs, embedded eMMC and UFS devices, and Ferri solutions for automotive and Physical AI applications. Its controllers and storage solutions combine high performance, power efficiency and proven reliability to support AI infrastructure, Edge AI and Physical AI applications.

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Contacts:

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com



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