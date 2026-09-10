Tulip Licensing Ltd.: Tulip Unveils Global Imaging Patent Licensing Program

Tulip Imaging provides access to more than 125,000 patents from Canon, Sony, Huawei, and OPPO covering foundational image and information processing technologies

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulip Licensing Ltd today announced the launch of Tulip Imaging, a new patent licensing program offering access to advanced digital imaging and information processing technologies from Canon Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd.

The combined portfolio includes more than 125,000 patents developed through decades of research, development, and innovation by four of the world's leading technology companies and represents the most significant offering of digital imaging and information processing patents. The underlying technologies of this sophisticated portfolio help reinforce every dynamic visual experience on a modern device - from high-fidelity digital commerce to seamless social interaction. Through Tulip, implementers can efficiently access these portfolios while tailoring their licenses to include patents relevant to their specific products, technologies, and business needs.

"Canon has advanced the science of imaging through continuous innovation in optics, cameras, image processing, medical imaging, and printing technologies for more than eighty years," said Hideki Sanatake, Managing Executive Officer, Group Executive of Corporate Intellectual Property and Legal Headquarters. "Innovation thrives when intellectual property is respected and Tulip's licensing program is an opportunity to support the continued investment that drives future breakthroughs."

"Sony's wide range of imaging technologies have helped define the modern digital era and enriched imaging experiences," said Yuko Tsuda, Representative Director & President of Sony Intellectual Property Services Corporation. "We believe broad access to innovation should be supported by efficient, transparent licensing, and Tulip provides a viable option for achieving that objective."

"Huawei has continuously invested in next-generation imaging technologies that combine artificial intelligence, computational photography, and advanced image processing to empower everyday visual and digital experiences," said Alan Fan, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of Huawei. "Through this milestone cooperation with leading partners, we are jointly opening up our once-proprietary imaging technologies to help our licensees provide vivid imaging experiences to everyone."

"OPPO remains committed to sustained investment in imaging R&D, advancing technologies that deliver richer and more intuitive imaging experiences to users worldwide," said Adler Feng, Chief Intellectual Property Officer of OPPO. "Our collaboration with leading innovators across the imaging industry reflects the strength of OPPO's imaging technology innovation and underscores our commitment to building a healthy and sustainable intellectual property ecosystem to support continued innovation and industry growth."

Tulip's appointment as licensing administrator reflects the confidence Canon, Sony, Huawei, and OPPO have in Tulip's experienced team to deliver efficient, practical, and business-oriented licensing solutions.

For more information, please visit www.tulipinnovation.com.

About Tulip

Tulip is a specialized patent licensing group that partners with the world's leading innovators to bring strategic patent assets to market through structured, professionally managed licensing programs. Tulip designs, launches, and administers licensing programs across high-value patent portfolios and a range of technology sectors.

Led by professionals with decades of experience building and managing global patent programs, Tulip combines technical expertise, commercial judgment, and disciplined execution to deliver practical, business-focused solutions for patent owners, implementers, and the broader innovation ecosystem.

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