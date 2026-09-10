Vista Global: Vista House makes exclusive Asia debut amid Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix excitement

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading global business aviation group, will bring its signature hospitality experience, Vista House, to Singapore for the first time, welcoming VistaJet and XO Members during one of Asia's most anticipated sporting weekends.

Designed as an intimate clubhouse, Vista House offers Members and their guests a destination to unwind, connect and experience the race weekend in comfort and unparalleled elegance.

The Singapore edition opens with an exclusive Members' event alongside VistaJet Brand Ambassador Charles Leclerc, welcoming invited Members and guests for an intimate evening of conversation ahead of the race weekend.

Charles Leclerc shares: "With such an intensive international racing calendar, how we travel between races makes a real difference. My experience with flying on VistaJet is it has always been seamless, with the privacy, consistency and attention to detail that allow me to rest, prepare and arrive ready to perform."

Vista House will open its doors during the race weekend with live viewing parties of the highly anticipated races. Guests will take in the circuit from a private setting overlooking the track, complimented by curated food and beverage service throughout the evening.

Crystal Wong, President of Asia Pacific at Vista states, "Beyond connecting our Members to destinations around the world, Vista House brings together a global community through shared passions and exceptional experiences. We are delighted to introduce Vista House to Asia for the first time in Singapore, creating a setting where our Members can connect, celebrate and experience one of the world's most exciting sporting weekends together."

Singapore marks the first time Vista House has been staged in Asia, following previous activations in Augusta and Monaco. It arrives in one of the world's most vibrant destinations for business, luxury travel and major international events - a city that continues to draw global entrepreneurs, business leaders and international travellers who value privacy, flexibility and exceptional service, the same qualities that define the Vista experience both in the air and on the ground.

Singapore remains one of Vista's critical regional hubs, having recorded a 51% year-on-year growth in flight hours and a 58% year-on-year rise in flight traffic in the first half of 2026. The city also consistently ranks among the top destinations for arrivals and departures across Asia Pacific in the same period.

This year's calendar places Southeast Asia at the centre of the Formula 1 season, with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix relocating to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from 2-4 October - immediately ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix - and expected to drive even greater regional travel demand.

Vista is preparing to support Members travelling between the two race weekends through close coordination across its flight operations, client services and ground support teams - enabling the group to manage complex multi-destination itineraries while delivering the consistency, discretion and personalised service Members expect throughout one of the busiest periods on the regional motorsport calendar.

Vista's connection to motorsport runs deeper than race-week travel as Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr, also competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans driving with the Vista AF Corse team, and as a supporter of Ferrari's 499P Hypercar programme - a passion that reflects the shared emphasis both private aviation and elite motorsport place on innovation, technology and precision.

From the Members' event with Charles Leclerc to Vista House, Vista's extensive presence in Singapore brings together private aviation, motorsport and hospitality. Looking ahead, Vista will continue expanding its portfolio of destination-led experiences and exclusive partnerships across its VistaJet and XO brands, offering Members privileged access to some of the world's most sought-after sporting, cultural and lifestyle events.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading private aviation group. Headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

With over 4,000 aviation experts, Vista's extensive industry expertise and integrated technology enable it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions to meet the needs of every business aviation client. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact

press@vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America).

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