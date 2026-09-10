ZTE Corporation: ZTE Global Summit & User Congress 2026 Opens in Kuala Lumpur, Advancing from Connectivity to Digital Value Creation

The 15th ZTE Global Summit & User Congress officially opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, co-located for the first time with the GSMA M360 ASEAN

Ministerial leaders from Malaysia, the Chinese Ambassador, GSMA leadership, global operator executives, and industry partners jointly explored network evolution, AI-driven innovation, and digital economy prosperity

ZTE showcases full-scenario AI network solutions, the TCO-optimal AI Factory, and innovative AI devices, mapping out an end-to-end commercial roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, officially opened the 15th ZTE Global Summit & User Congress today under the theme "Architecting Infinity-From Connectivity to Digital Value".

Co-located for the first time with the GSMA M360 ASEAN, this event marks ZTE's largest annual overseas self-hosted forum. It gathers over 500 distinguished participants, including government officials, ICT industry leaders, operator executives, innovative enterprises, and ecosystem partners, to engage in deep discussions on future network evolution, the integration of AI and digital innovation, and regional digital economic growth.

YB Dato' Seri Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications, Malaysia, emphasized that Malaysia's next digital phase must move beyond connectivity deployment towards creating tangible value through better public services, stronger businesses and greater opportunities for Malaysians. Calling on global technology partners to "not only sell into Malaysia, but build with Malaysia," he highlighted the importance of developing local talent, strengthening national capabilities and fostering innovation that can serve the wider ASEAN market.

YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, Malaysia, pointed out, "Malaysia's next phase of digital competitiveness hinges on translating artificial intelligence into tangible economic and societal value, boosting productivity, improving public services and opening higher-value opportunities for our people. To become an AI Nation by 2030, we must look beyond infrastructure to cultivate local talent, foster trusted governance and empower homegrown innovators to scale global solutions."

Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, noted, "Connectivity defines our era, and innovation shapes our future. While digital networks bridge the world, AI is powering a new era of shared prosperity. Embracing the global digital wave, China champions growth that is open, inclusive, secure, and mutually beneficial. We stand ready to work with global partners to deepen tech exchanges, drive industrial synergy, co-create standards, and unite in collaborative governance."

Xie Junshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of ZTE, delivered a keynote address on behalf of the organizer. He noted, "Across the globe, connectivity and computing are coming together. This is a major industry trend. Global 5G keeps expanding with steady growth. At the same time, AI has become a key growth driver for the industry. Different markets move at different paces, yet we all share one clear direction: from building computing power, to making good use of computing power.

Against this market backdrop, ZTE has upgraded our strategy to Connectivity plus Computing. We see AI as the brain, communication infrastructure as the nervous system, and terminals as the carrier. When these three elements come together, they will reshape our society and daily life. Solid underlying technologies are our foundation. This defines where we are heading."

He emphasized: "Connectivity built our foundation. Intelligence is our momentum. Infinity is our horizon - and together, we will Architect it."

Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, delivered a keynote speech titled "A New Phase of Digital Infrastructure". In his speech, he emphasized, "Our quest is a four-fold journey: vision means finding our long-term direction, volume means deploying innovations with scale and quality, value means turning the infrastructure into value-creation systems, and venture means pushing boundaries even further."

During the summit, ZTE comprehensively demonstrated AI-empowered and redefined connectivity, efficient Token production, and value realization, mapping out a commercial roadmap from connectivity and computing infrastructure to scenario-based terminals.

As a bridge connecting technology, markets, and the industrial ecosystem, ZTE Global Summit & User Congress 2026 delivered an innovative, forward-looking event. ZTE seeks to explore with stakeholders, building COMPETITIVENESS driven by shared VISION, realized through VOLUME, translated into VALUE, and extended via VENTURE.

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Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

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