

EQS Newswire / 10/09/2026 / 10:28 UTC+8

Hong Kong - How to keep distributed press releases from sinking without a trace is the ultimate challenge faced by every PR professional. Today, renowned media service provider SeaPRwire ( https://seaprwire.com ) announced that its smart "AI Newsroom" platform is officially online. By introducing an intelligent analysis engine for reader interest points, the platform has successfully overcome the pain point of information asymmetry between content and audience, helping enterprises achieve penetrating communication and precise delivery of PR content. The core logic of SeaPRwire's smart AI Newsroom lies in "understanding." It is no longer just a one-way content distribution channel but an intelligent hub with two-way perception capabilities. When an enterprise distributes news through the platform, the AI engine performs deep mining on reader interaction data from massive media websites and social platforms in real time. By analyzing click-through rates, dwell time, forwarding preferences, and comment sentiments, the AI can precisely outline "interest profiles" of audiences across different regions and circles. Based on these dynamically updated interest profiles, SeaPRwire can provide real-time strategic feedback for enterprises. For instance, if the system detects that readers in Southeast Asia respond enthusiastically to the "green environmental protection" element in a certain tech news story, the AI Newsroom will suggest that the enterprise increase exposure of content in that dimension in subsequent communications, and even automatically adjust the focus of the news summary pushed to journalists in that region. This dynamic adjustment ensures that every press release hits the reader's "sweet spot." "In the past, PR felt more like metaphysics; it was hard to know what readers genuinely wanted to see," pointed out the technical director of SeaPRwire. "Now, the AI Newsroom gives us data-driven X-ray vision. We not only help enterprises send their drafts out but also ensure these drafts are seen, understood, and resonated with by the right people. This is a solid step forward for SeaPRwire in the field of smart PR." About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is Asia's leading AI-driven earned media management platform, purpose-built to empower PR and communications professionals. Through its flagship Branding-Insight Program, the platform connects clients to over 80,000 journalists and an influencer matrix reaching 300 million followers. Leveraging advanced AI, SeaPRwire helps users identify media targets, personalize pitches, and measure PR impact across key APAC markets, including Japan, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia. Media Contact Company: SeaPRwire Contact: Media Relations Team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 10/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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