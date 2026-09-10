

(c) Buronson&Tetsuo Hara/Coamix, HOKUTO Committee

TOKYO, Sept 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. From August 22, 2026, to November 8, 2026, it will be holding the "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN" Special Exhibition. A sneak preview was held for the press on August 21, the day before the exhibition opened.This special exhibition will feature production materials from the animation "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN," as well as photo panels revisiting scenes from the story. Visitors can also enjoy the Fist of the North Star character quiz, original digital content that allows them to discover the character closest to their own personality or type by answering a series of questions. Through production materials, displays, and interactive content, the entire exhibition provides an immersive experience designed to let visitors enjoy the worldbuilding of the series.Furthermore, an "Anime Tokyo Station 'Fist of the North Star Day' Commemorative Talk Show" will be recorded in front of a live audience on September 6, with Shunsuke Takeuchi (who voices Kenshiro), Yasuhiro Mamiya, and Jun Fukushima participating. The event will be streamed from September 13, which is "Fist of the North Star Day," on the Anime Tokyo Station official YouTube channel.Please visit Tokyo Anime Station and enjoy the exhibits of the animation series "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN" for a fully immersive experience of the series worldbuilding."Fist of the North Star Day" Special Talk ShowTo commemorate the "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN" Special Exhibition, a public recording of an "Anime Tokyo Station 'Fist of the North Star Day' Commemorative Talk Show" will be held on September 6. Shunsuke Takeuchi (who voices Kenshiro), Yasuhiro Mamiya, and Jun Fukushima will participate on the day. The recorded event will be streamed from September 13, which is "Fist of the North Star Day," on the Anime Tokyo Station official YouTube channel.(1) Date and time: Sunday, September 6, 2026; Doors open at 11:45 a.m. / Performance begins at 12:00 p.m. / Performance ends at 1:00 p.m. (tentative)(2) Venue: Anime Tokyo Station, 14th Floor, Special Event Hall (Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo)(3) Cast: Shunsuke Takeuchi (as Kenshiro), Yasuhiro Mamiya (as Dia and various minor characters), Jun Fukushima (as various minor characters)(4) Participation fee: Free(5) Capacity: 50 participants (advance application and lottery)(6) Streaming start date: Sunday, September 13, 2026About the SeriesWhat is "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN"?The legendary action manga Fist of the North Star, created by writer Buronson and artist Tetsuo Hara, first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking worldbuilding, and unforgettable characters, the story of protagonist Kenshiro - who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken - captivated readers from the very start.Beginning with its TV anime adaptation in 1984, it has continued to be beloved by fans both domestically and internationally through various media mix projects to this day.With cumulative circulation exceeding 100 million copies, it has truly become worthy of being called "a milestone of action manga."And now, in 2026 - as "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN," - the work is being fully adapted into anime with a new staff, cast, and the latest video technology, capturing all the appeal of the original work. The brutal saga of men in a ruined world returns to forge a new legend!"FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN" Official Website: https://hokuto-anime.com/Official X @hokutonokeninfo https://x.com/hokutonokeninfoEvent OverviewTitle: "FIST OF THE NORTH STAR: HOKUTO NO KEN" Special ExhibitionDates: August 22, 2026 to November 8, 2026Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m. / Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/SNS:- X|https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)- Instagram|https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/(@animetokyostation)- YouTube|https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSJOjGJE5Yiqw3PZ97AVdJwInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Source: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.