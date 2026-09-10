Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed VOLTA (Volta Market) at 8:00pm on September 9, 2026 (UTC).
VOLTA (Volta Market) Listing Banner
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/volta_usdt.
About VOLTA (Volta Market)
Volta Market is the decentralized perpetual exchange where DeFi liquidity converges and traders take control. Powered by dynamic liquidity and relentless energy.
Volta is built for those who move fast and trade smart.
Why VOLTA (Volta Market)
Volta Market is a Bitcoin-aligned perpetual DEX built within the Core ecosystem, combining the growing demand for on-chain derivatives with BTCFi. The protocol is built on a GMX V2 architecture, has been audited by Halborn, and introduces direct token value capture, with 60% of protocol revenue allocated to token holders. With the VOLTA token entering exchange trading in September 2026, the project is moving into a key price-discovery and ecosystem-expansion phase.
Tokenomics
- Token Name:Volta Market
- Token Symbol: VOLTA
Learn More VOLTA (Volta Market)
Website: https://volta.markets
X: https://x.com/volta_market
Whitepaper: https://app.gitbook.com/o/3lSuLPH7nhnz4l1OCY6J/s/r71ZZT60wh16z1iwbQIJ/
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange
Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank
For media requests, please contact:
Email: press@lbank.com
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