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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 05:10 Uhr
116 Leser
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Mad Max Factory: Mad Max Moves from Myth to Machine

SYDNEY, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia has produced its share of wild things, venomous snakes, saltwater crocodiles, bushfires, dust storms, and roads that disappear into nowhere. Now, officially licensed Mad Max vehicles are joining the list.

Built in Australia, Mad Max Factory has unveiled a limited collection of officially licensed Mad Max vehicle recreations, bringing one of cinema's most iconic machine worlds into physical reality. These vehicles are loud, powerful and full of gas ready to hit the road.

Only 25 vehicles will form the inaugural collection, created for serious collectors and fans seeking more than nostalgia or static display pieces.

Developed under the supervision of George Miller and Doug Mitchell, the vehicles are engineered to preserve the raw mechanical language that defined Mad Max for more than four decades, steel, noise, fuel, aggression, and survival.

Mad Max Factory is not chasing a soft, polished, digital idea of performance. It is building machines that are "film perfect" and feel as though they belong in a world where guzzoline matters, Aqua Cola matters, and post-apocalyptic reliability matters more than comfort. Each build is designed to remain faithful to the original cinematic vision, preserving the physicality and visual intensity that made the vehicles globally recognisable.

"These vehicles were never meant to feel polished or soft," said Giuseppe Cassin, Director of Film & Strategic Partnerships for Mad Max Factory. "They were built to feel functional, brutal, and real, and that's exactly what we wanted to preserve."

At a time when much of the automotive world is becoming increasingly digital and automated, Mad Max Factory's approach remains intentionally mechanical and hands-on.

Mad Max was never simply about the future. It was about survival, scarcity, and what remains when systems fail. Mad Max Factory brings that world into reality through vehicles built for collectors who understand the cultural weight these machines carry.

This is not mass-market automotive production. It is a limited Australian build program centred on craftsmanship, mythology, and one of the most enduring visual languages in cinema history.

Explore the officially licensed collection at madmax.com.au



Media Contact: PH: +61 498 623 629

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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