The leading Swiss AI-native technology company for physical product design trusted by the world's top OEMs and industrial manufacturers expands in Bengaluru and Pune to deepen engagement with India's automotive and engineering R&D ecosystem

The expansion builds on Neural Concept's existing work with Indian customers and India-based teams at global manufacturers, including MAHLE

Sudhir Padaki joins as Regional Sales Director, bringing 20 years of industry experience across India's automotive and manufacturing sector

Neural Concept, the Swiss AI-native technology company, today announced the establishment of a direct commercial presence in India, with teams based in Bengaluru and Pune, marking the company's first official, dedicated footprint in the country. The move follows growing demand from Indian and global manufacturers already using the Engineering Intelligence platform in the region, including MAHLE, and gives them direct access to local commercial support, training and coordination with Neural Concept's global engineering expertise as they scale AI across design and simulation workflows.

Electrification mandates, sustainability requirements and intensifying competition from Chinese OEMs are increasing the pressure on India's automotive and industrial sector to shorten R&D cycles while developing increasingly complex products. At the same time, engineering AI is bringing agents into product-development workflows, automating tasks across design and simulation. This enables teams to explore and assess a broader range of options earlier in development, accelerating end-to-end design. With India being among the world's leading AI-adoption markets over the coming decade, the expansion reflects Neural Concept's strategic commitment to a country whose teams are increasingly shaping products for global markets.

"India is becoming a powerhouse for global engineering R&D, and Neural Concept is investing where talent, ambition and industrial scale are converging," said Pierre Baqué, CEO and Co-Founder at Neural Concept. "By establishing a direct presence, we are bringing our Engineering Intelligence platform closer to one of the world's most dynamic automotive and manufacturing R&D ecosystems. We want to help the engineers and manufacturers on the ground move from isolated AI experimentation to measurable impact across product development while giving them ownership of the intelligence driving their designs."

India is the world's third-largest automotive market, projected to reach $278.5 billion by 2034. The country also adds roughly 1.5 million engineering graduates annually to an English-speaking workforce, and major global manufacturers operate significant engineering centers across the country.

"Indian OEMs and engineering teams across the country are increasingly contributing to product programs with global reach, and they need partners who understand the local context," said Sudhir Padaki, Regional Sales Director, India at Neural Concept. "By combining strong local relationships with Neural Concept's global engineering expertise, our team will help customers onboard efficiently and deploy AI across design and simulation workflows."

The India expansion builds on Neural Concept's continued global growth, including its offices in Munich, New York and Seoul, and its $100 million Series C funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The move puts Neural Concept closer to both its customers and the innovation ecosystems shaping the future of product design.

About Neural Concept

Neural Concept provides the intelligence layer for engineering, enabling companies to design and develop complex, high-performance products faster and more efficiently. Its AI-native platform embeds physics-aware intelligence directly into design and simulation workflows, empowering engineering teams to make continuous, AI-augmented decisions at every stage of product design.

Founded in 2019, Neural Concept serves leading OEMs and engineering organizations across automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors and defense. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has a growing global presence including offices in Munich, New York, Seoul and now India (Bengaluru and Pune), and is backed by global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Group.

Visit https://www.neuralconcept.com

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