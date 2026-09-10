Gordon Highlander is launching East Region operations in Jacksonville, Florida, led by Senior Vice President Gavin Finley, extending its commercial and industrial construction presence while bringing its partnership-driven approach and local market expertise to clients across Florida and the Southeast.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Gordon Highlander, a premier commercial general contractor specializing in design-build and engineered construction solutions, is launching its East Region operations in Jacksonville, Florida. The expansion will be led by Senior Vice President Gavin Finley, an accomplished construction executive with more than 15 years of experience delivering large-scale industrial and commercial projects throughout the region.

More information is available at https://www.gordonhighlander.com/

Gordon Highlander Names Senior VP Gavin Finley to Lead Florida Expansion

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The Florida expansion marks a strategic step in Gordon Highlander's continued growth beyond its Texas roots. With established operations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Atlanta, the company is strengthening its presence in one of the country's fastest-growing commercial construction markets while continuing to build on the relationship-driven approach that has defined its success.

"The opportunity to continue the relationship side of the business is what excites me most," said Finley. "We're building on a culture that's been established in Texas and expanding it into Florida. The culture is what's gotten us here. The partnership mentality is what's gotten us here. Those two things are what's going to take us to the next step."

Finley has spent the past six years building relationships throughout the Jacksonville market, where he has earned a reputation for collaborative leadership, operational excellence, and delivering complex projects with transparency and accountability. His experience includes e-commerce fulfillment centers, advanced manufacturing facilities, food and beverage plants, cold storage developments, aerospace facilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.

As Senior Vice President and East Region Leader, Finley will oversee business development, operational leadership, client partnerships, team development, and project delivery throughout Florida while supporting Gordon Highlander's broader growth strategy across the Southeast.

"One of the biggest first impressions we want clients to have is that partnership mentality," Finley said. "We approach every project as a team, with an eye toward earning trust and delivering successful outcomes. A successful project and a happy client are still the best business development tools you can have."

The expansion reflects Gordon Highlander's long-term vision of serving clients wherever they grow while creating opportunities for employees to grow alongside the company. By combining local market expertise with decades of commercial and industrial construction experience, Gordon Highlander is positioned to support owners and developers throughout Florida and the Southeast with the same commitment to partnership, quality, and execution that has shaped the company's legacy.

About Gordon Highlander

Gordon Highlander, headquartered in Texas, is a premier commercial general contractor specializing in design-build and partially and fully engineered construction solutions. With decades of experience, the company has delivered millions of square feet across diverse commercial and industrial sectors. Gordon Highlander serves clients throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, and now Florida, delivering projects built on trusted partnerships, operational excellence, and a commitment to long-term client success.

Additional details can be found at https://www.gordonhighlander.com/

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