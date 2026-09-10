Teleperformance: TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Services Company of the Year Recognition for AI-Led Customer Experience Transformation

TP is recognized for combining AI orchestration, operational excellence, regional scale, and customer-centric innovation to transform customer experience management services across the region.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that TP has received the 2026 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Services Company of the Year Recognition for its achievements in AI-led transformation, operational excellence, customer impact, and regional growth. The recognition highlights TP's ability to evolve beyond traditional customer experience (CX) outsourcing by combining intelligent automation, human expertise, responsible AI, and outcome-focused delivery.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact. TP excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its strategy with evolving enterprise demand while executing with scale, consistency, and market responsiveness.

"TP is helping shape the next phase of CX management by moving AI from experimentation into governed and measurable operations at scale. Its combination of AI orchestration, regional delivery depth, and operational discipline gives enterprises a practical path to transform CX while preserving the human judgment and empathy that remain essential," said Krishna Baidya, Vice President, ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a strategy centered on AI orchestration, responsible innovation, regional expansion, and customer outcomes, TP has strengthened its position across the rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific CX management services landscape. TP.ai, the company's AI framework, orchestrates the hybrid and agentic workforce, bringing together multiple technologies including chatbots, agent assist, analytics, knowledge management, workflow automation, with data services, industry-specific applications and global TP Experts.

Innovation remains central to TP's approach. Its pre-built modular capabilities, including TP.ai Connect, TP.ai Assist, TP.ai Growth, TP.ai Collect, and TP.ai Data Services, enable enterprises to integrate AI into customer care and back-office operations while supporting flexibility across technologies, models, and hyperscaler ecosystems. The approach helps clients improve CX including speed and accuracy of support, productivity, automation, compliance, and program agility and success. TP's responsible AI approach also incorporates governance controls, configurable guardrails, safety thresholds, escalation protocols, and risk monitoring.

"AI is changing the economics of customer experience, but the technology itself was never the point. The opportunity is in how enterprises rewire workflows, decisions and operating models around AI, data and human expertise - that's the shift we talk about as Opportunity AI, and it's where the measurable value sits. At TP, that's the work we're doing with clients across Asia-Pacific every day. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is a credit to our teams for turning that opportunity into real impact," said David Rizzo, President and CEO - APAC at TP.

Across the region, TP combines offshore, nearshore, onshore, hybrid, and work-from-home delivery models to address diverse language, regulatory, cultural, and cost requirements. Its regional footprint supports growth in Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, China, Singapore, and the Philippines, while its local leadership model enables closer engagement with enterprise customers and market-specific needs.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP for establishing a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, innovation, and market responsiveness. The ability to combine global scale with local execution, AI-enabled transformation, and measurable customer outcomes positions TP at the forefront of the evolving CX management services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates excellence in strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning, customer impact, and market performance.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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