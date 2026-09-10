Tocvan Ventures Corp.: Tocvan Confirms Gold Mineralization Along Entire 1,300-Metre El Mezquite Trend at Gran Pilar

HERMOSILLO, MX / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Tocvan") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(WKN:TV3/A2PE64) is pleased to announce new drill results from the El Mezquite trend at its 100%-owned Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The latest drilling confirms gold mineralization along the 1,300-metre El Mezquite trend and includes hole JES-26-162, which returned 247 metres of anomalous gold mineralization.

The result builds on the Company's August 6, 2026 discovery hole JES-26-155, which intersected 215 metres of 0.6 g/t gold from 36.6 metres downhole, and the initial El Mezquite discovery hole JES-26-135, which returned 22.9 metres of 0.6 g/t gold from surface (see news releases dated August 6, 2026 and April 1, 2026). Together, these holes support a continuous mineralized corridor along the 1.3-kilometre El Mezquite trend, located approximately 1.6 to 1.9 kilometres east of the Main Zone and the planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility, with existing road access.

Key Highlights

Mineralization confirmed along the 1,300-metre El Mezquite trend. JES-26-162 returned 247 metres of anomalous gold mineralization, one of the longest gold-bearing intervals reported to date at Gran Pilar.

JES-26-162: 247.05 m of 0.10 g/t Au and 2.61 g/t Ag from surface, including: 6.10 m of 0.45 g/t Au and 5.68 g/t Ag, including 1.53 m of 1.50 g/t Au and 8.50 g/t Ag 10.68 m of 0.43 g/t Au and 7.16 g/t Ag, including 3.05 m of 1.29 g/t Au and 17.80 g/t Ag 19.83 m of 0.27 g/t Au and 5.37 g/t Ag, including 1.52 m of 1.04 g/t Au and 26.10 g/t Ag 13.73 m of 0.29 g/t Au and 5.28 g/t Ag, including 1.52 m of 0.96 g/t Au and 22.90 g/t Ag

Result follows discovery hole JES-26-155: 215.0 m of 0.6 g/t Au and 3 g/t Ag from 36.6 m, including high-grade intervals up to 16.0 g/t Au and 56.9 g/t Ag over 1.5 m.

Initial El Mezquite discovery JES-26-135: 22.9 m of 0.6 g/t Au from surface, approximately 600 metres along trend from JES-26-155.

El Mezquite remains open along strike and at depth and is hosted within a 1.3-kilometre magnetic anomaly associated with silicified hydrothermal breccia, pyrite, tourmaline, and increasing Zn-Pb-As indicators at depth.

Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be in the range of 60-80% of drilled widths.

"These results confirm that El Mezquite is not a one-hole story." said Chris Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Tocvan. "A 247-metre anomalous gold interval in JES-26-162, together with the 215-metre discovery in JES-26-155, demonstrates continuity along a 1.3-kilometre trend sitting less than two kilometres from our planned pilot facility. That combination of scale, proximity to infrastructure, and a clear path to first production is exactly what we want to see as Gran Pilar advances from explorer to near-term producer."

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair, added: "JES-26-162 is an important step-out confirmation hole. Anomalous gold over 247 metres tells us the hydrothermal system at El Mezquite has vertical and lateral continuity consistent with a district-scale gold-silver corridor. Our focus now is to tighten the geometry of the higher-grade shoots already seen in JES-26-155 and to keep stepping along the 1,300-metre trend."

Figure 1. Plan view map showing the new discovery zone relative to the Pilot Facility and Main Zone.

Figure 2. Long-section looking west (270 bearing) of the new gold-silver discovery along the El Mezquite trend. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths. Dots on surface are gold results in soil samples, red (>90 ppb) and orange (>40 ppb) are strong indicators for mineralization. Soil samples up to 1,200 ppb or 1.2 g/t Au are found along the trend.

El Mezquite Trend

El Mezquite is a north-south to northeast-trending target in the South Block of Gran Pilar. Mineralization is associated with a 1,300-metre magnetic anomaly surrounded by strongly elevated gold-in-soil and rock-chip values. Geology logged in nearby holes includes a vertically extensive, strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia system with continuous pyrite and arsenopyrite with tourmaline, magnetic andesite dikes, and increasing sphalerite-galena indicators at depth. Drilling to date has established:

near-surface mineralization in JES-26-135;

a thick, continuous envelope with internal high-grade shoots in JES-26-155; and

a 247-metre anomalous gold interval in JES-26-162 that supports continuity along the trend.

The Company is using these results to prioritize follow-up RC and core holes along strike and down-dip.

Next Steps

Continue step-out and infill drilling along the 1,300-metre El Mezquite trend.

Assay remaining pending metres from the 2026 drill program (11,276 m drilled so far, results for 4,511 m pending)

Integrate El Mezquite into district-scale targeting with the Main Zone, the near-surface silver-gold zone east of the pilot facility, Bojorquez, and the Central Corridor.

Advance the permitted 50,000-tonne heap-leach pilot facility toward first gold-silver doré targeted in Q4 2026.

Additional Drill Results

Results in this release are from nine reverse-circulation holes and one core hole. Together with previously reported JES-26-135 and JES-26-155, they support gold-silver mineralization along the El Mezquite corridor and show both a broad low-grade envelope and discrete higher-grade shoots.

JES-26-163 was drilled as a northern step-out along the trend and returned multiple mineralized zones over more than 160 metres of hole length. From surface the hole intersected 23.15 m of 0.17 g/t Au and 5.96 g/t Ag, including a 0.60 m interval of 0.46 g/t Au and 48.60 g/t Ag and 1.25 m of 0.72 g/t Au and 7.30 g/t Ag. Deeper in the hole, mineralization included 5.65 m of 0.24 g/t Au from 79.20 m, 3.40 m of 0.93 g/t Au and 2.45 g/t Ag from 109.50 m (including 1.60 m of 1.65 g/t Au), 6.25 m of 0.34 g/t Au from 125.85 m, and a broader 16.65 m of 0.44 g/t Au and 7.37 g/t Ag from 145.80 m, including 4.15 m of 1.03 g/t Au and 19.55 g/t Ag. The combination of near-surface silver-gold and a thicker mid-hole gold-silver zone makes JES-26-163 an important strike confirmation hole north of JES-26-155 and JES-26-162.

JES-26-156 intersected a broad anomalous envelope of 83.88 m grading 0.11 g/t Au and 0.95 g/t Ag from 10.68 m, including 6.10 m of 0.57 g/t Au and 5.98 g/t Ag. The result is consistent with a continuous, lower-grade halo surrounding higher-grade shoots along the trend.

JES-26-159 returned 22.88 m of 0.23 g/t Au and 2.09 g/t Ag from 6.10 m, including 12.20 m of 0.38 g/t Au and 3.03 g/t Ag and a high-grade 1.53 m interval of 2.02 g/t Au and 11.40 g/t Ag. The hole supports near-surface mineralization in the central part of the corridor.

JES-26-160 intersected 41.18 m of 0.12 g/t Au and 0.61 g/t Ag from 9.15 m, including 1.53 m of 1.17 g/t Au and 3.50 g/t Ag and a second 1.53 m interval of 0.56 g/t Au. The hole adds another near-surface anomalous interval on the same part of the trend as JES-26-156 and JES-26-159.

JES-26-161 was collared immediately adjacent to JES-26-162 on a different azimuth and dip. It returned 10.68 m of 0.33 g/t Au and 6.30 g/t Ag from 22.88 m, including 1.50 m of 1.98 g/t Au and 7.20 g/t Ag, and a deeper 3.05 m interval of 0.39 g/t Au from 236.38 m. Together with the 247-metre anomalous interval in JES-26-162, the pair indicates the hydrothermal system has both lateral and vertical continuity at this location.

JES-26-158 returned a narrow interval of 1.53 m of 1.00 g/t Au and 1.40 g/t Ag from 62.53 m. JES-26-164 intersected two 1.53 m intervals of 0.48 g/t Au and 0.44 g/t Au. JES-26-165 returned 1.53 m of 0.21 g/t Au. JES-26-157 recorded no significant values. These holes help define the margins of the mineralized corridor and will be used to refine follow-up targeting.

The Company is using the new results to prioritize infill and step-out RC and core holes along strike and down-dip of the higher-grade shoots already defined in JES-26-155, JES-26-162 and JES-26-163.

Table 1. Summary of Results Intervals are reported as drilled widths. Reported intervals are drilled widths. True widths are unknown but estimated to be within the range of 60-80% of drilled widths

Collar ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JES-26-156 10.68 94.55 83.88 0.11 0.95 including 71.68 77.78 6.10 0.57 5.98 JES-26-157 NSV JES-26-158 62.53 64.05 1.53 1.00 1.40 JES-26-159 6.10 28.98 22.88 0.23 2.09 including 6.10 18.30 12.20 0.38 3.03 including 15.25 16.78 1.53 2.02 11.40 JES-26-160 9.15 50.33 41.18 0.12 0.61 including 13.73 15.25 1.53 1.17 3.50 and 48.80 50.33 1.53 0.56 1.40 JES-26-161 22.88 33.55 10.68 0.33 6.30 including 32.05 33.55 1.50 1.98 7.20 also 236.38 239.43 3.05 0.39 0.25 JES-26-162 0.00 247.05 247.05 0.10 2.61 including 61.00 67.10 6.10 0.45 5.68 including 64.05 65.58 1.53 1.50 8.50 and 79.30 89.98 10.68 0.43 7.16 including 86.93 89.98 3.05 1.29 17.80 and 129.63 149.45 19.83 0.27 5.37 including 147.93 149.45 1.52 1.04 26.10 and 233.33 247.05 13.73 0.29 5.28 including 239.43 240.95 1.52 0.96 22.90 JES-26-163 0.00 23.15 23.15 0.17 5.96 including 4.45 5.05 0.60 0.46 48.60 and 12.00 13.25 1.25 0.72 7.30 also 79.20 84.85 5.65 0.24 1.97 including 84.25 84.85 0.60 0.95 8.20 also 100.15 100.75 0.60 0.78 6.40 and 109.50 112.90 3.40 0.93 2.45 including 111.30 112.90 1.60 1.65 3.30 also 125.85 132.10 6.25 0.34 3.23 including 130.50 132.10 1.60 0.91 4.00 also 145.80 162.45 16.65 0.44 7.37 including 152.30 156.45 4.15 1.03 19.55 JES-26-164 28.98 30.50 1.53 0.19 2.5 and 41.18 42.70 1.53 0.48 0.70 and 160.13 161.65 1.53 0.44 0.25 JES-26-165 36.60 41.18 4.58 0.12 2.27 including 38.13 39.65 1.53 0.21 2.60 also 140.3 141.825 1.53 0.13 6.50 and 149.45 150.975 1.53 0.16 4.50

Table 2. Summary of Drillholes in this news release.

Collar ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) JES-26-156 619099 3144568 481 220 -45 250.1 JES-26-157 618026 3145474 407 220 -45 250.1 JES-26-158 619048 3144672 467 15 -45 245.5 JES-26-159 619046 3144687 467 0 -45 32.0 JES-26-160 619053 3144601 495 220 -45 250.1 JES-26-161 619022 3144032 537 225 -70 250.1 JES-26-162 619031 3144030 537 110 -45 274.5 JES-26-163 619010 3145171 483 20 -45 244.9 JES-26-164 618037 3145278 407 25 -45 251.6 JES-26-165 618651 3144749 447 40 -45 189.1

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a dynamic exploration and near-term producer advancing high-potential gold and silver projects in the mine-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. At its flagship Gran Pilar Gold-Silver Project, Tocvan holds a 100% interest in over 22 km² of prospective ground, bolstered by the pivotal 2023 land acquisition that provides ample space for scalable mine infrastructure, including a planned 50,000-tonne pilot production facility. Recent exploration successes, including near surface 3.1 m at 19.4 g/t Au, underscore Gran Pilar's potential as a premier gold-silver asset. Additionally, Tocvan's 100% owned Picacho Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Caborca Trend-home to some of Mexico's largest gold deposits-positions the Company for further growth. With robust metallurgical results (up to 99% gold and 97% silver recovery) and a strategic capital to bolster growth, Tocvan is poised to deliver significant shareholder value in a market buoyed by record-high gold prices. With approximately 78.7 million shares outstanding, Tocvan is committed to unlocking the full potential of its assets through innovative exploration, strategic development, and investor-focused initiatives.

Brodie A. Sutherland, Executive Chair for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Rock and Drill samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Soil Samples were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold and multi-element analysis of soils was completed by aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS finish using a 50-gram nominal weight. Over limit gold values greater than 1 g/t were re-assayed with a more robust aqua regia digestion ad ICP-MS finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising blank samples and certified reference materials were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Transaction and anticipated next steps. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

TOCVAN VENTURES CORP.

Christopher Gordon, CEO

1150, 707 - 7 Ave SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H6

Email: chris@tocvan.ca



Tyler Muir, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 1 306 690 8886

Email: ir@tocvan.ca

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SOURCE: Tocvan Ventures Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tocvan-confirms-gold-mineralization-along-entire-1-300-metre-el-mezquite-trend-at-1219071