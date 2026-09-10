Valeura Energy Inc.: Valeura Receives Two Prestigious Awards

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") announces that it has been recognised as a TSX30 2026 winner by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and was awarded the 2026 EIA(1) Monitoring Award by Thailand's Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning.

(1) Environmental Impact Assessment

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"I am very pleased for our team's successes to be formally recognised through these two important awards.

The TSX30 2026 award is evidence of the tremendous value we have delivered for our shareholders over the past three years, as reflected in our share price increasing by 471%. This is an outcome of our relentless focus on ensuring everyone who is affected by our business stands to benefit from our success. That pursuit includes maintaining a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship, which starts with how we measure the impact of our operations on the environment around us. It is therefore an honour to have our approach to environmental impact assessment acknowledged by receiving the 2026 EIA Monitoring Award from the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment for Thailand.

We see the forward opportunity set for Valeura as more exciting than ever as we press forward with our proven strategy to add value through growth, while maintaining always, our commitment to responsible operations."

TSX30 2026

The TSX30 2026 ranking recognises the 30 top performing stocks across all sectors of the TSX, based on their dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period. Valeura's share price has increased by 471% over the measurement period 30 June 2023 through 30 June 2026.

2026 EIA Monitoring Award

Thailand's Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning recognises top performers in the area of environmental impact assessment monitoring by way of it's biennial EIA Monitoring Award. Valeura was awarded the tier of "excellent" in respect of four of its fields in the offshore Gulf of Thailand.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and Türkiye. The Company is executing a growth-oriented strategy, reinvesting into its producing asset portfolio while deploying capital toward further organic and inorganic growth across Southeast Asia. Valeura is committed to delivering value-accretive growth for all stakeholders, underpinned by high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries) +65 6373 6940

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com

Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries) +1 403 975 6752

Robin James Martin, SVP, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Beacon Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, Roth Canada Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

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SOURCE: Valeura Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/valeura-receives-two-prestigious-awards-1219123