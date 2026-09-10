Colombia's new Minister of Mines and Energy, María Nohemí Arboleda, has placed the Colombia Solar program under review. The initiative, structured under the previous administration, includes a COP 4.2 trillion ($1.35 billion) agreement aimed at bringing photovoltaic systems to low-income households. In recent comments on the ministry's budgetary situation, Arboleda said officials are reviewing contracts with similar scopes, cases in which individual contractors held as many as five contracts, questions over officials' work locations, and monitoring reports that, according to the minister, had ...

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