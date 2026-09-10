Chile recorded 2,680 GWh of curtailed solar and wind generation in the first seven months of 2026, the highest level recorded for the January-to-July period, according to the July statistical bulletin from the Chilean renewable energy association Acera. The figure represents a 1.6% increase from the same period in 2025. Acera's annual comparison shows cumulative curtailment in 2026 running above the levels recorded in previous years as of July. The association said the data is based on the July 31, 2026 Executive Operating Summary published by Chile's energy regulator Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...