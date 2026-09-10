Indian state-owned power utility NTPC has invited expressions of interest (EoI) for the development and installation of grid-connected battery energy storage systems (BESS) using sodium-ion battery technology at its existing thermal power plants and office buildings. The pilot program will assess the technical performance, safety, reliability, degradation, operational characteristics and techno-commercial viability of sodium-ion batteries under Indian grid and climatic conditions. The results will help NTPC evaluate the technology's suitability for potential deployment at a larger scale. Applicants ...

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