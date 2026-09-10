Prodalim, a global leader in juice solutions and specialty ingredients, unveiled today a new brand identity reflecting the company's evolution and accelerated transformation into a global platform delivering high-value natural ingredients and tailored offerings for F&B companies worldwide.

The new brand identity celebrates Prodalim's heritage while reflecting the company it has become: a trusted global partner offering a growing portfolio of ingredients, technologies and end-to-end solutions. Supported by its recent successful IPO earlier this year, Prodalim has expanded its specialty ingredients capabilities, helping customers develop natural, clean-label products that meet consumers' uncompromising expectations for taste, health, and nutrition.

"'Taking Nature Further' reflects who we are and what we strive to achieve every day," saidTsahi Barak, Prodalim's CEO. "By combining nature with science and technology, we help our customers create innovative products that deliver great taste, functionality, health, and sustainability."

In recent years, Prodalim has significantly broadened its capabilities through the expansion of Solos' premium dealcoholization operations with new service centers in North America and Europe and a global network of partnerships with alcoholic beverage producers, the acquisitions of the flavor company René Laurent in France and the botanical extracts platform Sylvestre in Brazil, the launch of its Natural Colors Innovation Center in Slovenia and application centers in Spain and the U.S., the acquisition of sugar reduction patent-based technology of Better Juice and continued investments in advanced technologies and product development. Together, these milestones strengthened Prodalim's ability to offer customers a broader portfolio through one global partner.

Prodalim operates through three purpose-driven divisions:

Juice Solutions a one-stop-shop solution for juice producers, including sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending.

a one-stop-shop solution for juice producers, including sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending. Specialty Ingredients Solutions a comprehensive portfolio of aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), natural flavors, essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, botanical extracts, and functional ingredients, supported by in-house R&D and beverage application expertise.

a comprehensive portfolio of aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), natural flavors, essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, botanical extracts, and functional ingredients, supported by in-house R&D and beverage application expertise. Solos - a premium, patent-based dealcoholization platform serving the growing NoLo beverage industry.

All divisions are supported by Prodalim's vertically integrated supply chain, anchored in circular economy principles to help F&B brands innovate with sustainability, functionality, and transparency.

About Prodalim

At Prodalim we are taking nature further. We are a global ingredients powerhouse that transforms nature into high-value, innovative, and tailored solutions for the food and beverage industry. Through our plant-to-people supply chain, advanced technologies, and comprehensive circular economy approach, we aspire to constantly unlock new possibilities that create value for customers and consumers while shaping a more sustainable future.

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Contacts:

sales@prodalim.com