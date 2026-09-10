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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 19:50
63,40 Euro
+0,32 % +0,20
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SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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61,6063,6009:18
62,0063,2009:18
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Attend the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16, 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Attend the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16, 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Sunbelt Rentals to Attend the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16, 2026

September 9, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) ("the Company"), a leader in the equipment rental industry, announced it will attend the 14 th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. During the event, Brendan Horgan, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET). A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.sunbeltrentals.com/news-events/ir-calendar.The webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations site at https://ir.sunbeltrentals.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc., operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, S.C. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 26,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals' innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of nearly 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $20 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega projects.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact
Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Kevin.Powers@sunbeltrentals.com

Media Contact
H/Advisors Abernathy,
Abigail Ruck / Mallory Griffin
abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global/ mallory.griffin@h-advisors.global
(212) 371-5999

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.