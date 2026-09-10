Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Attend the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16, 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 10

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Sunbelt Rentals to Attend the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on September 16, 2026

September 9, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) ("the Company"), a leader in the equipment rental industry, announced it will attend the 14 th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. During the event, Brendan Horgan, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 2:35 p.m. PT (5:35 p.m. ET). A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.sunbeltrentals.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations site at https://ir.sunbeltrentals.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc., operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, S.C. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 26,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals' innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of nearly 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $20 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega projects.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin.Powers@sunbeltrentals.com