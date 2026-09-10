



SINGAPORE / INDIA, Sept 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-headquartered BERG Media Group has announced the appointment of veteran business journalist Shishir Prasad as Consulting Editor, effective 1 September 2026.Based in India, Prasad will lead the group's enhanced coverage of India and the wider Asia-Pacific region across BERG Media Group's three digital platforms - AsiaBizToday.com, CarbonWire.org and CollectiveforEquality.com.The appointment is part of BERG Media Group's broader editorial expansion strategy as it sharpens its focus on business transformation, startups, technology, climate action, sustainability, workplace gender equality and inclusive leadership across South Asia, South East Asia and APAC.Shishir brings with him more than three decades of experience in business journalism. He has written extensively on technology, finance, management and strategy, and has held senior editorial roles across leading Indian business media platforms including ET Prime, Forbes India, The Economic Times, Business Standard and Businessworld. He is also recognised for his role in building ET Prime into one of India's prominent business media subscription platforms.At BERG Media Group, Shishir will work closely with the editorial leadership team to deepen coverage of India's fast-changing business and policy landscape, while also strengthening the group's reportage on regional developments across APAC. His mandate will include commissioning and developing high-quality stories, interviews, thought leadership articles, market features and analysis across the group's three platforms.- AsiaBizToday.com focuses on business, startups, technology, Web3, crypto, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, innovation, trade and investment across South Asia, South East Asia and APAC.- CarbonWire.org covers climate action, carbon markets, sustainability, ESG, climate finance, net zero, decarbonisation and the green economy.- CollectiveforEquality.com is focused on workplace gender equality, inclusive leadership, DEI, male allyship, women in leadership and the future of work.Speaking on his appointment, Shishir Prasad, Consulting Editor, BERG Media Group, said: "BERG Media Group has built three sharply focused platforms that speak to some of the most important conversations of our time - business growth, climate transition and workplace equality. I am delighted to join the group at a stage when India and the broader APAC region are becoming increasingly central to global conversations around innovation, sustainability, digital transformation and inclusive growth. I look forward to helping strengthen BERG's editorial depth, expand its regional coverage and bring more insightful stories to its readers."Welcoming him to the group, Vishwesh Iyer, Founder & Group Editor, BERG Media Group, said: "Shishir brings exceptional editorial experience, deep understanding of Indian business, and a strong ability to interpret complex shifts across technology, finance, management and strategy. His joining BERG Media Group comes at an important moment as we expand our reportage across India and APAC. His experience will significantly enhance the quality, depth and range of our coverage across AsiaBizToday.com, CarbonWire.org and CollectiveforEquality.com."Vishwesh added: "India is one of the most important markets in the region - not only for startups and technology, but also for climate innovation, sustainability finance, workplace transformation and gender equality. With Shishir based in India and working closely with us, BERG Media Group will be better positioned to cover these developments with greater nuance, credibility and editorial rigour."Shishir's appointment is expected to strengthen BERG Media Group's ability to engage with senior business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, sustainability professionals, gender equality advocates and innovation ecosystems across the region.The group has, in recent years, expanded its editorial and partnership footprint through coverage and collaborations around major regional platforms and events, including SusHi Tech Tokyo, Singapore FinTech Festival, BEYOND Expo, IVS Kyoto, SuperAI Singapore and other business, sustainability and innovation-led forums.With Shishir's appointment, BERG Media Group will further build its editorial presence in India while continuing to connect developments across South Asia, South East Asia, Japan and the wider APAC region.About BERG Media GroupBERG Media Group is the digital media venture of Business Excellence & Research Group Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore. The group operates three specialist digital media platforms: AsiaBizToday.com, CarbonWire.org and CollectiveforEquality.com.Through these platforms, BERG Media Group covers business, startups, technology, climate action, carbon markets, sustainability, workplace gender equality and inclusive leadership across South Asia, South East Asia and APAC.Media Contact:Vishwesh Iyervishwesh@asiabiztoday.comSource: BERG Media GroupCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.