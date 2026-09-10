HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: HDF Energy and Pertamina NRE enter exclusive partnership to develop hydrogen-based renewable energy projects in selected districts of Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia - September 10, 2026 - PT HDF Energy Indonesia, the Indonesian subsidiary of HDF Energy, and PT Pertamina New & Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE) signed a Joint Study Development Agreement (JSDA). Under the agreement, the two companies will co-develop renewable energy projects involving green hydrogen and battery storage, as well as green hydrogen-to-power projects in Indonesia, supporting the country's energy independence and contributing to the decarbonization of its power system.

The Joint Study Development Agreement (JSDA) signed between PT HDF Energy Indonesia and Pertamina NRE lays the groundwork for project development and renewable power generation in Indonesia.

It covers the continued development of HDF Energy's pipeline of Renewstable projects already underway in Eastern Indonesia with reciprocal exclusivity applying to projects in selected districts of East Nusa Tenggara and Papua.

HDF Energy's Renewstable power plants combine intermittent renewable energy sources, solar or wind, with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen, producing clean, stable, baseload power around the clock. The solution is particularly suited to Indonesia's remote and island regions, where electricity generation still relies heavily on imported diesel fuel. Renewstable plants thereby support energy sovereignty and decarbonization, while giving local communities more reliable and sustainable access to electricity.

In addition, the collaboration will explore other potential applications of hydrogen, including opportunities to support industries where hydrogen can deliver added value, contributing to the emergence of a broader hydrogen ecosystem in Indonesia.

The JSDA strengthens HDF Energy's presence in Indonesia, where the company has operated since 2020, and marks a key step toward realizing its green hydrogen-based power projects aligned with Indonesia's energy transition goals.

Mathieu Gèze, Director for Asia-Pacific at HDF Energy and President Director of PT HDF Energy Indonesia, stated: "This agreement with Pertamina NRE is a major step forward for the development of our Renewstable plants and for other renewable energy projects in the country. It brings together HDF Energy's expertise in hydrogen-based power with Pertamina NRE's capabilities and strategic position in Indonesia's energy sector, giving us a stronger platform to bring reliable, 24/7 renewable power to island communities that depend on diesel today."

John Anis, CEO of Pertamina NRE, commented: "This Joint Study Development Agreement marks an important step in strengthening collaboration between Pertamina NRE and HDF Energy to advance renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in Indonesia. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate the development of reliable and sustainable energy solutions while supporting the growth of Indonesia's local hydrogen ecosystem and contributing to a more resilient and cleaner energy future."

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence production at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux (France), these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility decarbonization solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 100 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of advanced projects valued at over €2 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region with 20+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com





Contact

Investor relations Media relations Hélène de WATTEVILLE

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

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