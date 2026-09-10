Hikvision Digital Technology: How to effectively leverage AI-powered intelligent displays and cloud collaboration to transform the full teaching lifecycle

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The education sector is entering a period of rapid digital transformation, with AI technologies reshaping expectations and amplifying good educational practices across primary, secondary, and higher education establishments. As generative AI and intelligent systems become more widely adopted, institutions are now expected to support in-person, remote, and blended learning simultaneously while maintaining consistency in teaching quality and student engagement. Educators face mounting pressure from heavy preparation workloads, inefficient classroom interactions, and fragmented teaching data. Students, meanwhile, expect increasingly engaging and personalized learning experiences.

A new generation of AI-enabled, education-first designed solutions-such as Hikvision's WonderHub-is beginning to address these challenges. By combining intelligent interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) with cloud-based collaboration and management platforms, educational institutions can create connected classrooms that support teachers across lesson planning, delivery, and follow-up.

AV Magazine and Hikvision have collaborated to release a new white paper for IT decision-makers and education leaders, providing a strategic overview of how to achieve smart education by transforming the full teaching lifecycle through AI-centered interactive flat panel displays and cloud collaboration.

Before class: how AI streamlines lesson planning and content creation

With AI-powered cloud collaboration and management platforms such as Hikvision's WonderHub Class, AI acts as a creative assistant, generating structured lesson outlines, discovering relevant multimedia resources, and rapidly creating interactive activities such as quizzes and games from simple text prompts. This shifts preparation from a time-consuming manual process to a more efficient, creative workflow, returning valuable time to educators.

With AI-powered cloud collaboration and management platforms such as Hikvision's WonderHub Class, AI acts as a creative assistant, generating structured lesson outlines, discovering relevant multimedia resources, and rapidly creating interactive activities such as quizzes and games from simple text prompts. This shifts preparation from a time-consuming manual process to a more efficient, creative workflow, returning valuable time to educators. During class: how AI enhances real-time teaching and student engagement

AI-powered interactive displays, such as Hikvision's WonderHub IFPDs, combined with the AI voice assistant, enable hands-free voice control, allowing teachers to manage applications and content without disrupting lesson flow. On-screen content recognition provides instant explanations for circled objects or formulas, while real-time collaborative tools and AI-generated multilingual captions create a more inclusive and participatory environment for all students, whether in-person or remote.

AI-powered interactive displays, such as Hikvision's WonderHub IFPDs, combined with the AI voice assistant, enable hands-free voice control, allowing teachers to manage applications and content without disrupting lesson flow. On-screen content recognition provides instant explanations for circled objects or formulas, while real-time collaborative tools and AI-generated multilingual captions create a more inclusive and participatory environment for all students, whether in-person or remote. After class: how AI automates workflows and delivers data-driven insights

Through the WonderHub Class cloud platform, the system automatically generates structured lesson summaries, including key discussion points and homework tasks, for student revision. It can also assist in creating, distributing, and grading assignments, dramatically reducing the marking burden. Furthermore, the platform synchronizes all materials to the cloud and transforms classroom interaction data into visual analytics, providing educators with evidence-based insights to refine their teaching strategies continuously.

AI-driven smart education transforms the classroom from a collection of disconnected devices into a unified, responsive teaching ecosystem-reducing administrative workload, enhancing accessibility, and turning every lesson into a foundation for continuous improvement.

Download the full white paper to discover how AI-centered education solutions, such as the WonderHub ecosystem, move education from a device-centered model toward an intelligent, workflow-driven experience that supports teachers across the entire learning journey.

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