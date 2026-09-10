Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Announces R&D Day

Faron announces R&D Day to be held on 8 October 2026

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system, today announces that it will host an R&D Day for investors, analysts and media on 8 October 2026 at 08:00 am (EDT) / 13:00 pm (BST) / 15:00 pm (EEST).

The event will provide an opportunity for Faron's senior management team, together with leading external clinical experts, to review progress across the company's bexmarilimab clinical development program and to discuss the scientific rationale and clinical opportunity across both hematological and solid tumor indications.

The agenda is as follows:

Welcome and opening remarks - Tuomo Pätsi, MSc, Chairman

Key priorities and vision - Juho Jalkanen, MD, PhD, CEO

Blood Cancer United & TAP: tackling unmet needs in HR-MDS - Blaine Robinson, PhD - VP, Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP), Blood Cancer United

- BEXERA and the evolving MDS treatment landscape - Amer Zeidan, MD, MBBS, MHS - Chief, Division of Hematologic Malignancies at Yale Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine

MDS: inside the bexmarilimab data - Maija Hollmén, PhD, CSO

data - Maija Hollmén, PhD, CSO Pipeline review - Petri Bono, MD, PhD, CMO

BEXAR: expanding bexmarilimab into sarcomas - César Serrano, MD, PhD - Group Leader of the Sarcoma Translational Research Program at the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology

into sarcomas - César Serrano, MD, PhD - Bexmarilimab market opportunity - Ralph Hughes, MSc, BSc, CBO

market opportunity - Ralph Hughes, MSc, BSc, CBO Panel Q&A

Closing remarks and outlook - Juho Jalkanen, MD, PhD, CEO

Dr. Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of Faron, commented: "I am delighted to be hosting this R&D Day to provide a deep dive into our science and clinical program alongside our management team and leading experts in the field. This is an important opportunity to share our progress and vision with investors and the wider oncology community."

The event will be held as a webcast. It will begin at 08:00 am (EDT) / 13:00 pm (BST) / 15:00 pm (EEST) on Thursday, 8 October. The event will last approximately 3 hours.

Webcast registration link: FARON R&D DAY 2026

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen +358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo +1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-announces-randd-day-1219126