Following the insolvency filing of German PV project developer Enerparc AG, its sister company Pvwerk GmbH has filed for restructuring under self-administration with the Hamburg District Court. The company submitted the application on Monday. The court ordered preliminary self-administration and appointed Bernd Richter of Pluta Rechtsanwalts GmbH as general representative. Richter and colleagues from his law firm will work with Pvwerk Managing Director Florian Gösch on the company's restructuring. The court also appointed Tjark Thies of law firm Reimer as preliminary custodian to oversee the ...

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