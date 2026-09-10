baraka launches investments on DFM and ADX for UAE investors

Eligible customers can invest in companies listed on Dubai Financial Market and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through baraka, with local investments funded in AED.

More than 70% of baraka investors are under 35, highlighting the growing participation of younger investors in regional capital markets.

UAE-listed companies join nearly 10,000 local and global assets available through one baraka account.

Investor Number issuance is supported through baraka's onboarding flow, removing the need for a separate application outside the platform.

The launch forms part of baraka's evolution into a broader investment platform spanning local and international securities, Shariah-compliant investment choices and precious metals.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- baraka (www.getbaraka.com), the DIFC-based investment platform regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, today announced that eligible customers can now invest in companies listed on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) directly through the baraka app. baraka's customers from more than 100 nationalities will be able to fund local investments in AED.

The launch marks the latest stage in baraka's evolution into a comprehensive investment platform spanning UAE and US securities, options trading, Sharia-compliant investment choices and precious metals (Gold, Silver), including physical delivery, giving customers access to nearly 10,000 assets across local and global markets through one account.

Local-market access has consistently been one of the most requested features among baraka customers, reflecting demand to invest in the UAE enterprises they interact with every day. By August, the number of customers investing in UAE stocks through baraka had increased more than 25x from an initial pre-launch pilot.

The UAE stocks that have attracted the most interest from baraka customers include Emaar Properties, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Salik, spanning real estate, energy, banking and infrastructure.

The launch comes as activity across the UAE's domestic capital markets continues to deepen. DFM ended June 2026 with a market capitalization of AED 981.6 billion after total traded value rose 40.4% year on year to AED 119.5 billion during the first half of the year. Average daily traded value reached more than AED 1 billion. DFM also added 42,864 investors during H1, with international investors accounting for 71.4% of new registrations.

ADX had a market capitalisation of AED 2.8 trillion at the end of June 2026, with H1 trading value of AED 171 billion and total trading volume of 50.3 billion shares. The exchange added more than 30,000 investors during the period, of whom 77% were foreign.

The expansion of the UAE's listed markets has been accompanied by a broader drive to increase capital formation and investor participation. Dubai's Financial Sector Strategy includes initiatives to encourage more family businesses and start-ups to list, while Abu Dhabi's AED 5 billion IPO Fund was established to support private-sector businesses through the listing process and deepen the emirate's capital markets.

Feras Jalbout, Founder and CEO of baraka, said: "The opportunity set in the UAE has expanded dramatically, with the businesses shaping the country's growth now accessible through its public markets. For Emiratis and residents, this is an opportunity to own a stake in the economy and build their future through equity investments. Bringing DFM and ADX stocks to baraka means our customers can build portfolios that reflect both global opportunities and the economic champions of the place they call home."

Among customers who joined baraka in 2026, 42% selected long-term investing as their objective. Around two thirds of baraka's funded customers had never invested before joining the platform, making baraka the starting point for a significant share of its investor base.

Since the availability of local investing, 87% of UAE-stock orders placed through baraka have been purchase orders, an early indication that customers are building long-term positions in UAE companies. The median annual amount deposited by an active baraka investor has roughly tripled since over the past four years.

Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Financial Market (DFM), said: "Expanding access to DFM-listed securities through regulated digital investment platforms supports our ongoing efforts to broaden market participation and enhance investor accessibility. The integration with baraka enables investors to incorporate local stocks more seamlessly into diversified portfolios alongside other asset classes, supporting easier access to market opportunities and enhanced investor experience."

Omar Alserkal, Director - Product & Market Development at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: Brokerage and investment platforms, like Baraka, are playing an increasingly important role in capital markets and enhancing the investor experience. This new access to ADX-listed securities via the Baraka platform bolsters our commitment to making Abu Dhabi's capital market more accessible, connected, and responsive to the evolving needs of investors. This collaboration enables a broader investor base to participate in the growth of leading UAE companies, while reinforcing ADX's role in advancing market depth, innovation, and long-term investment opportunities."

Local stocks are funded in AED and are held in the names of baraka customers. Investors purchase whole shares, with UAE securities held under the custodianship of Emirates NBD. Eligible investors may also receive dividends paid by UAE-listed companies, providing opportunities to generate income alongside potential long-term capital growth.

In July 2026, Baraka Financial Limited received approval from the DFSA on their Islamic Window application which now allows the company to offer both Conventional and Shariah Compliant Assets. baraka enables customers to invest in accordance with Sharia principles through its Sharia Screener, which covers eligible stocks and ETFs across both the US and UAE markets and plans to roll out more Shariah Compliant products in the coming few months. Around 58% of funded baraka customers have used the screener, demonstrating strong demand for Sharia-compliant investing.

Residents and citizens aged 18 and above across the GCC can access the baraka app through the Apple App Store and Google Play. The addition of ADX and DFM stocks onto the baraka platform is facilitated by Arqaam Capital through Direct Market Access facility.

Note to editors

baraka is always written in lowercase. We kindly request the use of a do-follow link to www.getbaraka.com when referencing baraka in online coverage.

About baraka

Founded in 2021, baraka is a UAE-based investment platform that gives people across the UAE and GCC access to local and global investment opportunities through one account.

Investors can access nearly 10,000 assets across UAE and US markets, including local stocks, US stocks and ETFs, options trading, Sharia-compliant investment choices and precious metals, subject to eligibility and product availability.

Through its app, investment academy and financial education content, baraka helps users build their knowledge, follow the markets and manage their investments.

baraka Financial Limited is registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

For more information, visit www.getbaraka.com.

baraka is an investment platform. Capital at risk. Nothing in this document constitutes investment advice. Do your own research before investing.

About Dubai Financial Market:

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with its own independent corporate body. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market. The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000 and became the first Islamic Shari'a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its initial public offering in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20 per cent of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80 per cent of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE's national development agenda, "Towards the Next 50", which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

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