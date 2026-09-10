BMI Korea, the 30-year high-pressure washing engineer from Korea says the bottleneck isn't collection - it's cleaning

HWASEONG, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From February 12, 2028, EU food service establishments offering takeaway must provide reusable packaging within a formal reuse system. Non-compliance risks fines and market restrictions. But one question remains: who washes the millions of cups now circulating through Europe's economy?

The EU generated 79.7 million tonnes of packaging waste in 2023 - 177.8 kg per citizen. Only 42.1% of plastic packaging was recycled. Global disposable cup demand will reach 491 billion units by 2028. The UK consumes 7 million cups daily, producing 30,000 tonnes of waste annually.

UNEP data shows reusable cups cut emissions by up to 69% versus single-use. The EU PPWR mandates waste reduction of 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035, and 15% by 2040. But washing infrastructure does not exist in most European markets.

BMI Korea, a 30-year manufacturer of high-pressure washing equipment, says it has solved this. Its HPW-5000 washes up to 5,000 reusable cups per hour at 50 BAR - five times faster than manual washing - without damaging cups. It installs at the front end of existing wash lines, requiring no full-line replacement.

The system has operated in Korea for over two years, replacing 4-5 manual workers per line. A unit is scheduled for delivery to Japan this October. BMI Korea holds 89+ installations across 28 countries, including lines for the world's leading bottled water brands.

"Reusable cups cut emissions 69% - but only if operators can wash them fast enough. Europe legislated the deadline. It has not built the washing capacity. That's the crisis we solve."

- Sang Koo Lee, CEO, BMI Korea

Three models: HPW-5000 (5,000 cups/hr), HPW-1000 (1,000 cups/hr), and Lid Washer (1,000 lids/hr).

FAQ

Q: Where is it already operating?

A: Korea - 2+ years continuous operation. Japan - delivery October 2026. 89+ installations across 28 countries.

Q: What problem does it solve?

A: Manual pre-washing is the bottleneck - staff scrub cups by hand, slow and inconsistent. The HPW-5000 automates this at 5x speed, replacing 4-5 workers per line.

About BMI Korea

BMIKOREA (BMI4R CO., LTD) specializes in high-pressure washing equipment, with 89+ installations across 28 countries.

www.bottlewasher.ai.kr

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