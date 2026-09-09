NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-50 (the "Reverse Stock Split"). The Reverse Stock Split is intended to help the Company regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing of its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.The Reverse Stock Split was approved by stockholders at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 17, 2026, and is expected to become effective at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 11, 2026. The Company's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 11, 2026 under the existing ticker symbol "NFE" with a new CUSIP number of 644393308, subject to and contingent upon the completion of the Company's ongoing restructuring transaction.At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every 50 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Class A common stock will be automatically combined into one share of Class A common stock. If the Reverse Stock Split were implemented as of July 31, 2026, the total number of outstanding shares would be reduced proportionately from approximately 285,634,650 to approximately 5,712,693, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. The number of authorized shares of Class A common stock and the par value per share of Class A common stock will not be changed.No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares will receive a cash payment from Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, in lieu thereof. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares underlying the Company's outstanding equity awards, including stock options and restricted stock units, and to any other convertible securities, and to the exercise or conversion prices of such instruments.The Reverse Stock Split will not affect any stockholder's proportionate ownership interest in the Company, except for adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.About New Fortress Energy Inc.New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world's transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company's assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, in particular, any statements about our plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, roadmap and prospects. We generally use the words "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "aim" and similar expressions in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the consummation of the Reverse Stock Split, the expected effect on the per share trading price of the Class A common stock, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the expected number of post-split shares outstanding and the treatment of fractional shares. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, including that the Reverse Stock Split may not result in a sustained increase in the per share trading price of the Company's Class A common stock; the Reverse Stock Split may decrease the trading liquidity of the Company's Class A common stock; and that the Reverse Stock Split may not result in the Company regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Additional risks that could cause future results to differ from those expressed by any forward-looking statement are described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those identified herein, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of the filing of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.ContactsMediapress@newfortressenergy.com

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