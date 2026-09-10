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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Foton Motor to Exhibit at Hannover IAA with All-Star Lineup, Entering a New Stage of In-Depth Global Expansion for Chinese Commercial Vehicles

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next week (September 14), IAA Transportation 2026, the world's largest commercial vehicle trade fair, will open in Hannover, Germany. Foton Motor, which has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle industry for 21 consecutive years, will exhibit with its largest lineup ever.

Strong Lineup Targeting Global Markets

Over 460 Chinese companies are exhibiting at this IAA. Foton's largest-ever lineup includes 7 new energy vehicles and 6 self-developed core components. FOTON GALAXUS R9 PHEV has completed field tests in Spain, and the CAVAN C1 has been launched overseas. Other models making their overseas public debut include the hydrogen-and-electric capable CAVAN BEACON heavy truck, eGALAXUS D3 (Sweeper) medium truck, DAYSTAR light truck, TUNLAND V9 PHEV pickup, and eAURORA bus. Components include power batteries, e-drive axles, and electric controls for heavy vehicles, e-drive axles for light vehicles, low-voltage vehicle controllers, and megawatt charging stations. Foton will also hold its global 13 millionth vehicle delivery, BEACON global launch, and announce its "European Strategy."

From Broad Coverage to In-Depth Advancement

Foton has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle exports for 15 consecutive years. Its products and services cover over 140 countries and regions, with 32 localized factories globally. In 2025, total exports reached 165,000 units; from January to August 2026, exports hit 149,000 units, up 44.3% year-on-year.

A New Chinese Solution for Global Market Restructuring

Foton is arguably the Chinese commercial vehicle maker with the most complete new energy lineup. Multiple pure electric light trucks and vans have obtained WVTA EU certification. Cavan new energy products are accelerating into 15 European countries and high-potential markets like Australia and New Zealand. Foton has established localized factories in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, with 18 regional and national parts centers, forming a full-chain closed loop from sales to maintenance to charging.

Under its overseas 3040 strategy, Foton aims to achieve annual overseas sales of 400,000 units by 2030, with new energy products accounting for 30%, entering a new stage of systematic global expansion.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-motor-to-exhibit-at-hannover-iaa-with-all-star-lineup-entering-a-new-stage-of-in-depth-global-expansion-for-chinese-commercial-vehicles-302874916.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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