Introducing Hyceon: A Fully Integrated Pan-European Data Centre Design, Engineering and Advisory Group

TTSP HWP and MCA Architects combine to create a unified organisation serving hyperscalers, cloud providers, colocation operators, and digital infrastructure investors across Europe.

FRANKFURT, Germany and DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyceon , a pan-European group specialising in data centre design and engineering services, today announces its official launch as the newly rebranded and unified entity of TTSP HWP and MCA Architects . Marking the completion of the merger announced in December 2025, the launch positions Hyceon to support the delivery of AI-ready, energy-efficient data centre facilities for hyperscalers, cloud providers, colocation operators, and digital infrastructure investors across Europe.

The Hyceon name reflects the combination of TTSP HWP and MCA Architects and the shared approach they bring to the market, uniting technology and design, architecture and engineering, and local expertise with European scale. With more than 270 professionals across architecture, engineering, master planning and project management, the group has worked on over 10 GW of data centre capacity and brought several hundred schemes through permitting.

Under the leadership of CEO Alexander Hauser , Hyceon has offices in Frankfurt, Dublin, Stuttgart, Cologne, Berlin and Düsseldorf, with additional delivery offices in Budapest and Kuala Lumpur supporting European projects. The group offers clients services across site selection, feasibility studies, permitting, master planning, architecture, engineering, sustainability and project delivery, providing a single point of accountability across the full project lifecycle. The new group builds on five years of collaboration, with data centre projects representing more than a gigawatt of capacity for hyperscale and colocation clients across Europe.

"Our clients are building at a speed and scale Europe has not seen before, and they are looking for partners who can carry a whole project rather than a piece of it. Hyceon gives them one team and one point of accountability, from site selection to handover," said Alexander Hauser , CEO of Hyceon. "Built on deep local expertise with roots in key markets including Ireland and Germany, we're ready to help clients build at a pivotal moment for global AI-driven development."

As demand for large-scale data centre infrastructure increases across Europe, driven by the expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, there is mounting pressure across the industry to provide energy-efficient solutions that meet tightening regulatory requirements, including the PUE and heat-reuse thresholds introduced by the German Energy Efficiency Act from July 2026. Hyceon integrates those considerations into every project while delivering technical excellence across European markets.

"As our clients expand into new and existing regions, they need partners who can provide the same high standard of service wherever they go. Hyceon will grow alongside them, building our presence and capabilities where needed to support their ambitions and deliver consistently across markets," stated Brian Murphy , Managing Director of Hyceon.

For more information about Hyceon, visit: www.hyceon.com .

About Hyceon

Hyceon is a fully integrated pan-European advisory group specialising in data centre design and engineering. Operating as a unified group with six offices across Germany and Ireland, with additional delivery offices in Budapest and Kuala Lumpur, the firm brings together more than 270 professionals across architecture, engineering, master planning, and project management, as well as over 10 GW of data centre projects. Built on 35 years of heritage in each of its founding businesses, the group serves hyperscalers, cloud providers and colocation operators across Europe, delivering design and engineering services focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, and technical innovation.

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations

Rhonda Carpenter

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Hyceon@imillerpr.com