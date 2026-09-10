Citrawarna 2026: Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 Brings Malaysia's Cultural Vibrancy to the World of Speed

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2026 / Tourism Malaysia is set to showcase Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 from 23 September to 4 October 2026, bringing together Malaysian culture and the excitement of motorsport. Citrawarna Speed Festival will feature cultural showcases, motorsport-inspired attractions and interactive experiences for the public as part of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027).

Taking place across IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, and Sama-Sama Hotel, the festival will feature two key components: Colours of Speed and Colours of Art & Culture, with a range of activities presented across the participating locations.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026

At Colours of Speed, visitors will be introduced to a range of motorsport-inspired showcases and interactive experiences, including a collection display featuring racing memorabilia and autographed items, as well as a showcase of iconic supercars. A key attraction will be the simulator competition at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, where members of the public can test their racing skills and compete through qualifying stages for the opportunity to advance to the final and win prizes.

The festival will also highlight Malaysia's diverse culture through Colours of Art & Culture, featuring cultural performances, music and dance, handicrafts and interactive activities representing traditions and communities from across the country.

A major highlight of the cultural programme will be the Colours of Parade, featuring 1,500 dancers and cultural performers from different regions and communities across Malaysia. Featuring traditional music, dance, colourful costumes, and cultural expressions, the parade will provide a vibrant showcase of Malaysia's diverse cultural heritage.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 receives support from various strategic partners, including Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd., IOI Properties, the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), Istana Budaya, Kraftangan Malaysia, Sama-Sama Hotel, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), SNS Network, SDeal Malaysia Sim Racing & Motorsport and HP, among others.

Through Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, Tourism Malaysia aims to harness the motorsport appeal to draw wider audiences and showcase Malaysia's rich cultural and tourism offerings. Malaysia continues to record positive growth in international visitor arrivals, with 21.1 million international visitor arrivals recorded from January to June 2026, marking a 2.5 per cent increase from 20.6 million during the same period in 2025.

In support of VM2026-2027, the festival is expected to generate greater tourism activity and economic opportunities, while promoting cultural appreciation, benefiting local communities, and strengthening Malaysia's position as a vibrant and competitive tourism destination.

Further details of the Colours of Parade will be announced at a later date. Full competition rules, participation requirements, registration details, schedules and terms and conditions will be announced through the official Citrawarna Speed Festival social media channels.

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About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Deputy Director General (Promotions) &

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Secretariat

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/citrawarna-speed-festival-2026-brings-malaysias-cultural-vibrancy-to-the-world-of-speed-1219128