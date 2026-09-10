DJ Bridgegate Funding plc - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Bridgegate Funding plc - Removal 10-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/09/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Bridgegate Funding plc The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 10/09/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549049XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549049XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549049XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549049XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549049XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2442283XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2442283XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class Z Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class Z Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2549050XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class R Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2442283XXX -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class R Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 16/10/2062; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2442283XXX -- thereof) (Rule 144A)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442833 EQS News ID: 2396870 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)